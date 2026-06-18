Fashion meets travel in stylish tribute to Hong Kong nostalgia

Hong Kong’s fashion heritage is checking into Causeway Bay this summer, as The Park Lane Hong Kong teams up with local designer brand SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN for a cross-disciplinary collaboration blending fashion, travel and culture.

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Running from July 1 to October 4, 2026, the “Living in Fashion” collaboration will feature themed guestrooms, an afternoon tea menu and a brand exhibition, all inspired by Hong Kong’s cultural memories and visual identity.

The project draws on original prints by SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN, a local label founded by designer Karen Chan and known for textile designs inspired by Hong Kong sentiment, intangible cultural heritage, art and local culture.

A total of six guestrooms will be transformed under three design themes, each offering a different interpretation of the city. Through colors, patterns and room details, the collaboration turns the hotel stay into a quiet cultural journey, allowing visitors to encounter Hong Kong through design rather than a typical travel itinerary.

The themed rooms will also feature specially designed in-room appliances created by SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN in collaboration with German Pool, including a capsule coffee machine, a WiFi-enabled smart electric kettle and a travel tumbler.

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Guests staying in the themed guestrooms will receive a printed tote bag, bear keyring, themed postcard and tissue box, along with two entry tickets to the SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN fashion show at CENTRESTAGE. The stay also includes a “Hong Kong Nostalgia” afternoon tea set for two at Ebb & Flow.

Room rates start from HK$2,688 per night for a Themed Premium Room and HK$3,188 for a Themed Executive Room.

The collaboration also carries a charitable element. The Park Lane Hong Kong will donate 80 sets of one-night stays in the themed guestrooms, each paired with a “Hong Kong Nostalgia” afternoon tea for two. Guests who donate HK$5,000 or above to the Sparkle Charity Foundation will receive one set of the experience, with funds supporting local community development.

The nostalgic theme continues at Ebb & Flow, where the hotel will serve a SPARKLE by KAREN CHAN “Hong Kong Nostalgia” afternoon tea throughout the collaboration period.

The menu reimagines familiar local flavors with a contemporary touch. Savory items include Peking duck sandwich wrap, Hong Kong-style fried shrimp balls, flaky barbecue pork puffs and baked abalone mini tart.

The afternoon tea will be available daily from 3pm to 5pm from July 1 to October 4.

On the sweet side, the pastry selection takes cues from SPARKLE’s vivid design language and Hong Kong’s flavor memories, with highlights including milk tea cream tart, raspberry chocolate cake, mango pomelo sago pudding and salted egg yolk scone.

The hotel will also donate 10 percent of proceeds from the afternoon tea set to the Sparkle Charity Foundation.

