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ARTS & CULTURE

Contemporary art exhibition ‘Beyond Boundaries’ returns to HK for its second edition 

ARTS & CULTURE
52 mins ago
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Following a resounding debut last year, the modern and contemporary art exhibition “Beyond Boundaries” returns to Hong Kong for a highly anticipated second edition this June.

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Presented by 079|STORIES, a multi-disciplinary gallery space in Ahmedabad, India, in partnership with Sonal Nayyar, co-founder of “Beyond Boundaries”, the exhibition brings together eight leading modern and contemporary Indian artists from June 18 to 21.

Embodying a similar ethos to its debut, the exhibition weaves the defining concept of “living beyond boundaries” into its second iteration, featuring curated pieces that transcend geography, cultures, and the traditional realms of art.

Eight selected artists from India will showcase over 90 works that represent the transformation of modern and contemporary Indian art through their own personal interpretations.

The exhibition draws global viewers into India’s rich tapestry of cultural influences through vibrant mixed-media forms, with themes ranging from the colours and textures of major cities to folk traditions and personal musings on individuality and identity.

Among the featured artists, Vipul Prajapati documents the intricacies of industrial labour through the unique manipulation of materials. Driven by a personal fascination with ships, his work focuses primarily on dockyards and shipworkers.

Meanwhile, Brinda Miller captures the country’s urban landscape in abstract pieces that reflect a distinct realism and emotion. She is known for transforming the Kala Ghoda Art District in Mumbai, completing expressive, large-scale murals, including the Khyber Art Wall Mural at the Naval Dockyard and the restoration of traffic police chowkies.

“Art is woven into the cultural fabric of Hong Kong, which sits at a unique international crossroads,” Sonal Nayyar, co-founder of “Beyond Boundaries,” said. “The city has grown to become one of the world’s most influential art scenes, leading global events that gather some of the most influential artists and collectors from around the world.”

Additionally, award-winning artists Vipul Prajapati and Pulkit Prajapati will be present at the preview and on the opening day of the exhibition to meet art lovers and personally walk them through the artworks.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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