HKJC scholarships have supported over 1,200 young people with $1.25 billion since 1998

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Scholarships, established in 1998, have approved over HK$1.25 billion to support more than 1,200 young people pursuing their academic and professional aspirations, nurturing compassionate and socially-minded leaders for Hong Kong.

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The scholarships support outstanding students across diverse backgrounds, including local, mainland Chinese and international undergraduate students in Hong Kong, students with special educational needs, and vocational education students.

Exceptional Hong Kong graduate students are enabled to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities worldwide, including Harvard, MIT, Cambridge and Oxford. Through the Institute of Philanthropy, graduate scholarships at Peking University and Tsinghua University are offered to Hong Kong students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in the mainland.

In 2025, the Jockey Club Music and Dance Scholarship was launched to support young talent to pursue professional studies in music and dance at world-renowned institutions outside Hong Kong.

Scholarship schemes include the Chairman's Scholarship (up to 15 awards per cohort), the Striding On Scholarship, the Music and Dance Scholarship (up to eight awards), the Graduate Scholarship (up to 12 awards for overseas study, plus up to 16 awards for Peking and Tsinghua), the Vocational Education Scholarship, and the Chicago Booth Sokolov Executive MBA Scholarship.

The Jockey Club Scholars Alumni Association was established in 2002 to strengthen bonds among scholars, organising community services, innovation labs and service trips to the mainland.

The JC STEM Early Career Research Fellowship for Translation and Application, established in 2024, nurtures promising young STEM researchers aiming to translate scientific findings into industry applications. Up to ten fellowships are awarded per cohort through a rigorous selection process overseen by an international expert review panel.