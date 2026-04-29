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NEWS

HKJC supports French May's immersive Mona Lisa exhibition at Hong Kong Heritage Museum

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has supported the French May Arts Festival for 15 consecutive years, including this year's opening programme – The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the Renaissance – which opens at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum on May 1 and runs until July 27.

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The exhibition, created by the Musée du Louvre and the Grand Palais Immersif, focuses on the iconic Mona Lisa, exploring the creative spirit and aesthetic ideas of the Renaissance through a multi-media journey narrated by the Mona Lisa herself. Selected treasures from France's Musée National de la Renaissance, Italy's Pinacoteca Ambrosiana and Ateliers d'art Grand Palais RMN are also featured.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Club Steward Nicholas Hunsworth said the exhibition offers an unprecedented hybrid experience, blending centuries-old legacy with immersive technology, and reflecting the Club's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering arts appreciation and supporting cultural development in Hong Kong.

The exhibition features interactive multimedia displays introducing Leonardo da Vinci's painting techniques, playful games, and an immersive photo booth. It also includes three items from the Hong Kong Heritage Museum's collection and paintings by mainland artist Xu Lei, presenting Asian artistic perspectives.

The Club is also supporting other French May programmes including outdoor performances and artist-in-residence programmes, as well as community outreach and arts education activities.

Jockey Club French May Mona Lisa exhibition

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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