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ARTS & CULTURE

A magical journey on horseback: CAVALLUNA gallops into Hong Kong

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago
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A major European equestrian production blending horsemanship and theatrical storytelling will make its Asian debut in Hong Kong this September, bringing a large-scale live spectacle to the city’s growing events calendar.

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CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld will be staged at the Kai Tak Arena in Kai Tak Sports Park from September 8 and 10 to 13, marking the first time the long-running show has been presented outside Europe.

The production, which has been seen by millions across more than 30 European cities, combines live performance, music and stage design with equestrian artistry.

Presented with The Hong Kong Jockey Club as exclusive presenting partner and cultural host, the show forms part of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign. Public ticket sales will begin on April 27.

A theatrical journey through myth and movement

At the center of the production is a narrative-driven performance following a young sorceress named Meerin, whose ability to bring drawings to life sets her on a journey through a fantastical world. The storyline unfolds through a mix of dance, music and visual effects, alongside choreographed horse performances.

The show features 54 horses from across Europe, including Portuguese Lusitanos, Spanish Andalusians, Frisians and Arabian horses, alongside Shetland ponies. These animals are integrated into the performance through a series of routines that range from structured choreography to free movement displays.

Among the highlights are trick riding sequences and traditional styles such as the Hungarian Post, where a rider stands across multiple horses in motion. The production also includes so-called “liberty” performances, in which horses move without reins, guided only by subtle cues from their trainers.

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A milestone for Hong Kong’s cultural calendar

Organizers describe the Hong Kong staging as a significant step for both the production and the city.

Johannes Mock-O’Hara, CEO of Apassionata World GmbH, said Hong Kong, as the first Asian city to welcome CAVALLUN, underscores its standing as Asia's premier destination for world-class events.

“It is the first time that our shows are presented outside of Europe – so this is a huge milestone for us.”

The Hong Kong Jockey Club said the show aligns with its broader campaign celebrating the relationship between humans and horses, while promoting equestrian culture through a series of community and international events.

Blending sport, culture and performance

With its mix of live animals, theatrical storytelling and large-scale staging, CAVALLUNA reflects a growing trend of experiential performances that combine elements of sport and the arts.

As Hong Kong continues to position itself as a hub for international events, the arrival of the production offers audiences a rare chance to experience a form of entertainment that bridges cultural traditions and performance disciplines — bringing the movement and presence of horses into a fully immersive stage setting.

CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld
Date: September 8 & 10 - 13, 2026
Venue: Kai Tak Arena @ Kai Tak Sports Park, HK
Ticket Prices: From HK$395 - HK$4,495
Ticket Platform: HK Ticketing HKTicketing.com
Ticket on Sale: 10am, April 27, 2026 (Exclusive ticket discounts will be available to members of The Hong Kong Jockey Club till May 31, 2026)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

horse showCAVALLUNAKai TakHKJCJockey Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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