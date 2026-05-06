logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC donates $426m to HKU for sustainability research

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Rimsky Yuen, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Steward (left) and Prof Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong (right) officiate at the dedication ceremony of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Endowed Professorships.
Rimsky Yuen, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Steward (left) and Prof Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong (right) officiate at the dedication ceremony of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Endowed Professorships.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), through its Charities Trust, has approved a donation of over HK$426 million to support the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in establishing and operating the HKU Jockey Club Enterprise Sustainability Global Research Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a statement issued by the HKJC on Wednesday (May 6), the donation also supports the creation of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Endowed Professorships, while a dedication ceremony for the initiative was held yesterday.

Through the professorships, the HKJC aims to bring together distinguished international scholars to provide global insights into local needs and to transform research findings into practical policy recommendations and solutions for Hong Kong.

The HKJC further noted that the institute aims to become a world-class hub for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability best practices, with a focus on three core aspects: research, engagement, and education.

"With the support of the four endowed professorships, the institute is well-placed to become a world-class knowledge hub, providing actionable insights that can deliver a meaningful impact in Hong Kong, Asia, and beyond," said Rimsky Yuen, Steward of the HKJC.

He added that the HKJC has supported many groundbreaking initiatives at HKU over the years, reflecting the Club’s long-standing investment in human capital and higher education.

This also showcases its commitment to nurturing leaders who can propel the city’s economic development and sustain the prosperity of the nation, Yuen noted.

 

HKJCHKU

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
K-pop, champions and $1.79b: Sha Tin delivers a Champions Day to remember
NEWS
26-04-2026 20:56 HKT
A magical journey on horseback: CAVALLUNA gallops into Hong Kong
ARTS & CULTURE
24-04-2026 18:00 HKT
A half-century of hope: HKJC celebrates Mark Six golden anniversary with record-breaking $228m jackpot
NEWS
21-04-2026 19:02 HKT
Racing meets Rugby: Happy Valley showcases unique double-header
NEWS
15-04-2026 21:24 HKT
Jockey Club unites Hong Kong's twin passions with Racing with Rugby launch
NEWS
12-04-2026 18:57 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU to hold non-deal roadshow this Wed and Thur as it mulls bond to fund Northern Metropolis campus
NEWS
30-03-2026 19:56 HKT
HKJC and Guangzhou team up to boost horse-themed culture, sports and tourism in GBA
NEWS
17-03-2026 23:40 HKT
HKJC awards over $6.84m to NGD medallists
NEWS
16-03-2026 21:59 HKT
Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior secure top two spots in LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings
NEWS
14-03-2026 15:25 HKT
HKU mulls bond to fund Northern Metropolis campus
NEWS
11-03-2026 23:14 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
05-05-2026 14:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.