HKJC donates $426m to HKU for sustainability research

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), through its Charities Trust, has approved a donation of over HK$426 million to support the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in establishing and operating the HKU Jockey Club Enterprise Sustainability Global Research Institute.

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According to a statement issued by the HKJC on Wednesday (May 6), the donation also supports the creation of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Endowed Professorships, while a dedication ceremony for the initiative was held yesterday.

Through the professorships, the HKJC aims to bring together distinguished international scholars to provide global insights into local needs and to transform research findings into practical policy recommendations and solutions for Hong Kong.

The HKJC further noted that the institute aims to become a world-class hub for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability best practices, with a focus on three core aspects: research, engagement, and education.

"With the support of the four endowed professorships, the institute is well-placed to become a world-class knowledge hub, providing actionable insights that can deliver a meaningful impact in Hong Kong, Asia, and beyond," said Rimsky Yuen, Steward of the HKJC.

He added that the HKJC has supported many groundbreaking initiatives at HKU over the years, reflecting the Club’s long-standing investment in human capital and higher education.

This also showcases its commitment to nurturing leaders who can propel the city’s economic development and sustain the prosperity of the nation, Yuen noted.