logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

K-pop, champions and $1.79b: Sha Tin delivers a Champions Day to remember

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Jockey Club's vision of world-class sport meeting entertainment came to life in a frenzy of color and celebration at Sha Tin on Sunday when the city's greatest racehorses made FWD Champions Day live up to its name.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

More than 41,000 fans packed the racecourse on a brilliant April afternoon, waving banners, chanting the names of their heroes and betting a combined HK$1.79 billion — up 18.3 percent on last year's corresponding fixture.

But this day was about far more than numbers.

Before the racing even began, K-pop powerhouse vocalist Hwasa and renowned local singer Pakho Chau Pak-ho set the tone with performances in the Sha Tin pre-parade ring, the kind of entertainment crossover the Jockey Club has been chasing as it seeks to broaden the sport's appeal.

Ka Ying Rising won his 20th straight race, Romantic Warrior claimed a record fourth QEII Cup and My Wish completed a clean sweep of the three Group 1 races for local horses — but the full story of Sunday's spectacle was told in the grandstand as much as on the track.

HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges was beaming afterward.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges
Pakho Chau
Hwasa

"We not only want to create a racing event, we want to create an entertainment event," Engelbrecht-Bresges said. "The performances we saw before the races set the stage. This is what we want to present — world-class racing and entertainment together."

Attendance dipped 10 percent to 41,278 compared to last year, but tourist numbers hit a record of more than 13,000 on course — a clear sign that the global fame of Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior is driving international interest in Hong Kong racing. Overseas commingling figures also climbed to an all-time high.

"Our whole policy of equine tourism is on track and you will see more from us in this area," Engelbrecht-Bresges said.

"When it comes to turnover, we missed HK$1.8 billion by two million. The figures speak for themselves," he said.

"We are delighted that we had the great support of a wonderful sponsor. They are a great partner," he said of FWD.

Engelbrecht-Bresges said the quality of the racing had vindicated the Jockey Club's ambitions to position Champions Day as a global sporting occasion.

"What we really want to excel is the sporting side — what we humbly say is the greatest show on turf," he said. "Even some people who ran second or third, they were delighted with their performances."

The CEO reserved his highest praise for Ka Ying Rising, calling the sprinter the best he has ever seen in the division after his dominant victory in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize.

"Twenty-one wins from 23 starts — but the astonishing thing is how he becomes more professional," Engelbrecht-Bresges said. "I may be personally biased, but the effortlessness that he dominates his races against a world-class sprinter in Satono Reve is absolutely sensational. We are all just glad to see world-class racing and a world-class sprinter."

He described Romantic Warrior simply as "a champion."

 

HwasaPakho ChauHKJCFWD Champions Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
A magical journey on horseback: CAVALLUNA gallops into Hong Kong
ARTS & CULTURE
24-04-2026 18:00 HKT
A half-century of hope: HKJC celebrates Mark Six golden anniversary with record-breaking $228m jackpot
NEWS
21-04-2026 19:02 HKT
Racing meets Rugby: Happy Valley showcases unique double-header
NEWS
15-04-2026 21:24 HKT
Jockey Club unites Hong Kong's twin passions with Racing with Rugby launch
NEWS
12-04-2026 18:57 HKT
HKJC and Guangzhou team up to boost horse-themed culture, sports and tourism in GBA
NEWS
17-03-2026 23:40 HKT
HKJC awards over $6.84m to NGD medallists
NEWS
16-03-2026 21:59 HKT
Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior secure top two spots in LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings
NEWS
14-03-2026 15:25 HKT
Ex-Red Devils star Ronny Johnsen coaches, motivates pupils via HKJC football scheme
NEWS
09-03-2026 21:59 HKT
(From left) Casper Stylsvig, Ronny Johnsen and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. (HKJC)
Ex-Manchester United star Ronny Johnsen inspires HK youth, enjoys Sha Tin horse races
NEWS
08-03-2026 22:05 HKT
Consecutive Mark Six draws each see 13.5 second-prize winners, but payouts vary
NEWS
26-02-2026 16:13 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
11 hours ago
Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Who is Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting?
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.