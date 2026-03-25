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ARTS & CULTURE

Taste the art: A playful edible art journey at Central Harbourfront

ARTS & CULTURE
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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At a time when art can often feel distant or abstract, a new exhibition arriving at Central Harbourfront is taking a different approach—inviting visitors to experience art not just with their eyes, but with their taste buds.

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Running from March 26 to April 5, the Central Yards Edible Art Fair transforms a 20,000-square-foot space into a multi-sensory playground, where food and art intersect across 10 themed experiences. Each space offers a distinct interpretation of how creativity can be seen, touched—and tasted.

Visitors begin their journey with a curated food basket in hand, stepping into a series of immersive rooms that blur the boundaries between exhibition and experience.

1. The Magic Makers: Nostalgia meets chocolate play

In this installation by local artist Angela Yuen, familiar fragments of Hong Kong life—old toys, vintage electronics and forgotten objects—are reassembled into a poetic landscape that reflects the city’s evolving identity. The space carries a quiet sense of warmth and memory. 

Adding to the experience is the Choc Duck, a playful chocolate shell hiding marshmallow within. Once dropped into warm milk, it melts into a smooth chocolate drink, turning a simple act into a moment of gentle transformation.

2. FROGTOPIA: Art as a playground

Hong Kong conceptual art pioneer Frog King, or Kwok Mang-ho, brings his signature spontaneity into a lively, interactive space that feels closer to a playground than a gallery. 

Visitors are encouraged to move, create and respond freely, embodying his philosophy that “art is life.” The accompanying “frog biscuit,” a savory parmesan snack, adds a tactile and humorous touch that mirrors the artist’s playful approach.

3. Pop It!: Pop art in every bite

Inspired by Neo-Pop art, this brightly lit space is filled with reflective bubble-like forms that echo the language of consumer culture. At its center stands a giant claw machine, where visitors can retrieve “balloon dog” jelly treats.

Available in flavors such as matcha, black sesame, osmanthus and goji berry, the sweets translate visual pop aesthetics into a fun, edible form.

4. Roll With It: Color, texture and taste

A dynamic interplay of lightboxes and geometric panels creates a bold, modernist environment designed for both visual impact and sensory exploration.

Here, visitors can select colorful fruit-flavored strips, freshly cut on the spot. Each piece delivers a layered taste—sweet, sour and slightly savory—mirroring the visual contrasts within the space.

5. Drip: Expressionism in motion

Drawing from abstract expressionism, this immersive room is filled with energetic patterns inspired by the “drip” painting technique. The visual intensity is balanced by a selection of drinks served from vibrant tubes, including tangy roselle tea and butterfly pea flower beverages. The experience blends movement, color and flavor into a fluid, expressive encounter.

6. Go Bananas!: A playful take on conceptual art

Walls covered with banana motifs create a humorous and slightly surreal setting that challenges the seriousness often associated with conceptual art.

Visitors can sample bite-sized bananas coated in natural beeswax, preserving their custard-like sweetness while adding a subtle richness to the texture. The experience invites guests to rethink what art can be—simple, playful and unexpected.

7. Feast Your Eyes: A surreal culinary illusion

This dimly lit, dreamlike space draws visitors into a surrealist tableau. Behind a delicate veil, a banquet-like display unfolds, where familiar forms conceal surprising flavors.

The highlight is a “caviar tin” dessert, which reveals a coconut panna cotta layered with sesame pearls. The contrast between appearance and taste captures the essence of surrealism—blurring reality and imagination.

8. Blue-tiful: Optical illusions on the plate

Bathed in deep blue light, this room plays with perception through carefully constructed visual illusions. Egg-like forms appear to shift and transform within the space. The edible counterpart, a blueberry custard tart set in a buttery pastry shell, offers a contemporary twist on Hong Kong’s beloved egg tart—familiar yet subtly reimagined.

9. Bloomin’ Marvellous: A garden you can taste

Visitors first step into a whimsical garden of oversized flowers before entering a softly lit space filled with moving floral projections.

The experience encourages a slower pace, inviting guests to sit and absorb the atmosphere. Each flower features an edible center made from focaccia bread—lightly crisp, gently herbaceous, and designed to be picked and enjoyed.

10. Cabinet of Curiosities: Discoveries in every detail

Inspired by spatialism, this interactive room invites curiosity and exploration. Visitors select a colored sphere and match it to a corresponding cabinet, revealing a handcrafted chocolate bonbon inside. Each piece offers a different flavor and visual design, turning the act of discovery into part of the artistic experience.

Together, these ten experiences gently shift how art is encountered—less about interpretation, and more about participation, where sight, taste and touch come together seamlessly.

Beyond the exhibition, the Paint the Town Workshop offers a hands-on extension, inviting visitors to create their own edible artwork using cookie bases and flavored icing. A dedicated lounge provides space to unwind with curated drinks and café offerings, while a selection of souvenirs—from limited-edition coasters to artisan chocolates—allows visitors to take a piece of the experience home.

At its heart, the Central Yards Edible Art Fair is all about making art approachable - transforming it into something to be tasted, shared, and remembered.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Central Yards Edible Art FairCentral Yardsedible artart in Hong KongArt March

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