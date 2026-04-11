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ARTS & CULTURE

Spin the night in style: Vinyl takes center stage at The Peninsula’s Felix

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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At the top of The Peninsula Hong Kong, where the skyline opens out across Victoria Harbour, a new weekly ritual is set to unfold—one that trades streaming playlists for the tactile rhythm of vinyl.

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Beginning April 9, the hotel’s iconic rooftop restaurant Felix will host the Analogue Record Series every Thursday evening, inviting guests into a slower, more intentional listening experience.

Running from 8pm to 11pm, the series reimagines the Philippe Starck-designed space as an intimate lounge, where music is not background sound but a central presence.

The concept is co-created with The Wake Concept Listening Room, a well-known name among the city’s vinyl enthusiasts. Together, they bring a format that foregrounds records, turntables, and the ritual of listening—elements that have quietly regained traction in recent years among younger audiences and seasoned collectors alike.

Each session will feature vinyl-only sets from a rotating roster of DJs, including local names Roy Malig, Johnny Hiller, and NeeNo, alongside France-based DJ Brahms.

Known for their deep crates and genre-spanning sensibilities, the DJs will move through soul, jazz, Balearic, and funk selections, drawing from personal collections rather than digital libraries.

The experience extends beyond sound. Felix’s culinary team has developed a menu that leans into nostalgia while maintaining the restaurant’s refined edge.

Snacks such as shrimp toast, popcorn, and mini burgers are reinterpreted with contemporary techniques and presented on vinyl-inspired menus—an understated nod to the evening’s theme.

Cocktails, designed by Head Mixologist Derek Tsui, follow a similar narrative. Each drink references the tactile rituals of playing records, from selecting an album to lowering the needle. The menu includes fruit-forward blends, coffee-based creations, and citrus-driven profiles, crafted to complement both the music and the setting.

Analogue Popcorn. (HK$ 158 for one serving)
Shrimp Toast on the Tables. (HK$ 188)
Turning Mini Burgers. (HK$ 248 for two pieces)
High Fidelity. (HK$ 188)
Needle Drop. (HK$ 188)

Long regarded as one of Hong Kong’s defining dining destinations, Felix has built its reputation on modern European cuisine and inventive mixology. With the introduction of the Analogue Record Series, the venue adds another layer to its identity—one that speaks to a broader cultural shift toward rediscovering analogue formats in a digital age.

For The Peninsula, the series reflects a familiar philosophy: bridging heritage with innovation. As the hotel approaches its centenary, initiatives like this continue to position it not only as a custodian of tradition, but also as a platform for evolving cultural experiences.

Reservations for the Analogue Record Series can be made directly with the restaurant.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

The PeninsulaFelixAnalogue Record SeriesThe Wake Concept Listening Roomvinyl

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