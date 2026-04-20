logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Live beats and bold moves take over M+ at Night this May

ARTS & CULTURE
7 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

As night falls over the West Kowloon Cultural District, M+ Museum prepares to open its doors once again for an after-hours experience that blurs the boundaries between art, sound and movement.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Returning this May, “M+ at Night: Imaginary Futurescapes” draws inspiration from the special exhibition “Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now,” inviting audiences into a speculative world shaped by imagination, technology and human emotion.

Through a carefully curated mix of live performances and interactive programs, the event extends the exhibition beyond the gallery, transforming it into a multi-sensory journey.

At the heart of the evening is a lineup of performances that reflect the exhibition’s futuristic spirit. Hong Kong singer-songwriter Lai Ying will take the stage with her signature blend of playful melodies and cross-cultural influences, weaving together Cantonese and Japanese elements into a sound that resonates with younger audiences.

Dance, too, becomes a language of expression. Bone-breaking dancer and choreographer Ben Chiu brings his distinctive style to the space, combining hip-hop, popping and krumping into a visually striking performance that emphasizes rhythm, control and tension.

Electronic music will further shape the night’s atmosphere, with sets by Cocoonics and ANTI-GENERAL. Their contrasting approaches—one experimental and improvisational, the other cinematic and industrial—promise to expand the exhibition’s narrative into sound and light, immersing visitors in a layered sensory environment.

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Lai Ying.
Bone-breaking dancer and choreographer Ben Chiu.
Cocoonics.
ANTI-GENERAL.
Creative workshop encourages participants to explore perception and visual storytelling.
+1
Pop-up Chats by M+ staff and guides.

Beyond the stage, the event invites audiences to participate rather than simply observe. Interactive sessions and workshops offer a more intimate way to engage with the ideas behind Lee Bul’s work.

A creative workshop titled “Fantasy in the Mirror” encourages participants to explore perception and visual storytelling, while Pop-up Chats by M+ staff and guides provide insight into the curatorial process and artistic context behind the exhibition.

Adding another dimension, the M+ Young Collective will lead a special program themed around “Well-Loving,” drawing from the Sigg Collection to explore how artists interpret love in its many forms. The initiative invites visitors to reflect on relationships—both with others and with themselves—through the lens of contemporary art.

M+ at Night: Imaginary Futurescapes
Date: May 1, 2026
Time: 7pm until midnight
Location: M+ Museum 
(Get tickets here)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

M+ at NightM+ museumLee BulLai YingCocoonicsANTI-GENERALBen Chiu

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
When night falls, M+ becomes a playground of dreams
ARTS & CULTURE
30-09-2025 14:00 HKT
M+ at Night: Good Times.
‘Good Times’: An evening of music, art, and mindfulness
ARTS & CULTURE
03-09-2025 18:00 HKT
(Video) SEVENTEEN’s JOSHUA explores Hong Kong’s vibrant art scene
ARTS & CULTURE
16-04-2026 13:07 HKT
French May goes big: 100+ events, Mona Lisa to DJ Snake
ARTS & CULTURE
15-04-2026 19:30 HKT
‘In Between’ art forms: A cross-disciplinary journey inspired by Wu Guanzhong
ARTS & CULTURE
15-04-2026 16:20 HKT
Spin the night in style: Vinyl takes center stage at The Peninsula’s Felix
ARTS & CULTURE
11-04-2026 18:00 HKT
A week of cello magic at HKAPA — and a chance to win tickets
ARTS & CULTURE
10-04-2026 18:02 HKT
HKIFF opens golden jubilee edition, showcasing Hong Kong as global film exchange hub
ARTS & CULTURE
02-04-2026 12:36 HKT
Nazir Khawaja, left, and Yusuf Mohideen are known as Brainrot.
Gen Z on the streets to turn banter into something deeper
ARTS & CULTURE
02-04-2026 10:00 HKT
HK Chinese Orchestra presents Jiangnan and Lingnan music in new season
ARTS & CULTURE
01-04-2026 06:36 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
20 hours ago
44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.