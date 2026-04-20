Live beats and bold moves take over M+ at Night this May

As night falls over the West Kowloon Cultural District, M+ Museum prepares to open its doors once again for an after-hours experience that blurs the boundaries between art, sound and movement.

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Returning this May, “M+ at Night: Imaginary Futurescapes” draws inspiration from the special exhibition “Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now,” inviting audiences into a speculative world shaped by imagination, technology and human emotion.

Through a carefully curated mix of live performances and interactive programs, the event extends the exhibition beyond the gallery, transforming it into a multi-sensory journey.

At the heart of the evening is a lineup of performances that reflect the exhibition’s futuristic spirit. Hong Kong singer-songwriter Lai Ying will take the stage with her signature blend of playful melodies and cross-cultural influences, weaving together Cantonese and Japanese elements into a sound that resonates with younger audiences.

Dance, too, becomes a language of expression. Bone-breaking dancer and choreographer Ben Chiu brings his distinctive style to the space, combining hip-hop, popping and krumping into a visually striking performance that emphasizes rhythm, control and tension.

Electronic music will further shape the night’s atmosphere, with sets by Cocoonics and ANTI-GENERAL. Their contrasting approaches—one experimental and improvisational, the other cinematic and industrial—promise to expand the exhibition’s narrative into sound and light, immersing visitors in a layered sensory environment.

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Beyond the stage, the event invites audiences to participate rather than simply observe. Interactive sessions and workshops offer a more intimate way to engage with the ideas behind Lee Bul’s work.

A creative workshop titled “Fantasy in the Mirror” encourages participants to explore perception and visual storytelling, while Pop-up Chats by M+ staff and guides provide insight into the curatorial process and artistic context behind the exhibition.

Adding another dimension, the M+ Young Collective will lead a special program themed around “Well-Loving,” drawing from the Sigg Collection to explore how artists interpret love in its many forms. The initiative invites visitors to reflect on relationships—both with others and with themselves—through the lens of contemporary art.

M+ at Night: Imaginary Futurescapes

Date: May 1, 2026

Time: 7pm until midnight

Location: M+ Museum

(Get tickets here)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com