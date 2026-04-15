French May goes big: 100+ events, Mona Lisa to DJ Snake

From classical masterpieces to contemporary beats, this year’s French May will unfold across Hong Kong as a season of artistic exchange and cultural dialogue.

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Announced at a press conference on Wednesday, the 2026 edition of the French May Arts Festival, themed “Re/naissance,” will run from April to July, featuring more than 100 events across the city.

The four-month program brings together artists from Hong Kong, France, and around the world, spanning visual art, music, dance, theater, immersive experiences, and film. At its core is a major exhibition, “Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the Renaissance,” running from May 1 to July 27, which combines digital elements with significant artworks to reinterpret Renaissance themes for contemporary audiences.

Beyond the gallery, large-scale performances will extend the festival’s reach into the urban landscape. International artist DJ Snake is set to headline an outdoor concert at the Central Harbourfront on May 8, adding a high-energy dimension to the program.

The performing arts lineup spans a wide range of styles, from classical and jazz music to contemporary dance, theater, and circus, including family-friendly productions aimed at broadening audience engagement. Complementing these are arts education and community outreach initiatives expected to reach more than 120,000 participants.

Extending beyond the arts, the French GourMay will once again bring French culture into the city’s dining scene.

This year’s edition spotlights Savoie, a distinctive alpine wine region, through events hosted by more than 150 restaurants, retailers, and educational institutions, offering a multi-sensory exploration of French regional flavors.

Since its launch in 1993, French May has grown into one of Hong Kong’s most established cultural platforms.

Speaking at the press conference, Christile Drulhe said the festival has long served as a bridge between French and Hong Kong cultures, attracting more than 400,000 participants annually and surpassing 20 million attendances over the years.

She noted that it has evolved beyond a cultural celebration into a platform for artistic exchange and creative collaboration, reflecting the city’s role as a meeting point between East and West.

The festival continues to receive support from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its Principal Assistant Secretary, Yandy Chan Tsz-yan, described French May as a significant cultural event for both Hong Kong and the wider region, highlighting its role in sustaining the city’s creative momentum and strengthening cross-cultural connections.

A long-time partner, the Hong Kong Jockey Club marks its 15th year supporting the festival. Executive Manager of Charities (Culture) Connie Lau Ho-yee said the organization will continue to back key programs, including the headline exhibition, outdoor performances, and community initiatives.

New additions this year include “Happy French Wednesday” events at the racecourse, expanding the festival’s footprint across the city, she said.

For Mignonne Cheng, co-chairman of the French May Arts Festival Board, the festival’s continued relevance lies in its balance between heritage and innovation, as well as its ability to engage younger audiences through new formats and collaborations.

Actress Karena Lam Ka-yan returns as ambassador for the 14th year. She said her long involvement with the festival has broadened her cultural perspective, and pointed to this year’s highlights—from the Mona Lisa exhibition to the DJ Snake concert—as examples of how the program continues to evolve while reaching wider audiences, including those in the Greater Bay Area.

