A walk through the development of western medicine in Hong Kong with AS Watson’s 185th anniversary

As we shop for health and beauty products, food, electronics and wine at AS Watson’s Retail Hong Kong brands around town, few may realize that the Group is Hong Kong’s first local western pharmacy established in 1841. This year marks its 185th anniversary which is celebrated with the opening of the AS Watson Museum and a stunning mural.

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Featuring curated artefacts, historical materials and interactive elements, the museum recounts a story of love that started from a small thatched‑hut western dispensary called Hong Kong Dispensary.

The humble store grew into AS Watson Group, named after its first store manager, British pharmacist Alexander Skirivng Watson. It is currently the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 17,000 stores in 31 markets and employing over 130,000 staff worldwide.

True to Alexander Skirivng Watson’s spirit, who dispensed not only western drugs but also gave out free medicine to the needy and educated people on health and wellbeing, the Group works towards a clear and simple purpose: To put a smile on our customers’ faces today and tomorrow.

Highlights of the museum include the historical plaque which certified AS Watson as an official supplier to the Hong Kong Government; and plaques presented to Mr Watson by Qing Dynasty officials commending his expertise and compassion.

A fascinating artefact is the book “Effective Remedies for All” published by Mr Watson in 1881. It outlined the efficacy and price of the medicines sold, which also educated the public on western medical knowledge.

The products widely popular were “worm cakes”, herbal confections made of Santonin to deworm the intestines, shaped like local pastries and adapted to local tastes.

Other items that take you back in time are the Chinese-style calendars in the 1800s with shop locations and product information as New Year gifts to customers; exquisite giant hand-painted, gilded glass apothecary jars, as well as apothecary jars with fruit-shaped stoppers, both crafted in the 19th century; and the first Watsons Water that comes in distinctive oval-shaped bottles held by specially-designed water racks.

Apart from the museum, a colourful mural that depicts the Group’s 185-year heritage has been created outside its head office, Watson House, in Fo Tan. Visible from the street, it is created by the NGO Paint Beautiful Hong Kong and talented local artists. See if you can spot Mr Watson, Alexandra House, vintage medicines, classic beverage and old advertisements, seamlessly blended into trams, taxis, neon signs and other iconic Hong Kong cityscape.

An exclusive visit to the museum will soon be available for members of MoneyBack, the Group’s Hong Kong loyalty programme. Stay tuned for details!