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ARTS & CULTURE

Beyond the smile: Mona Lisa comes to life in free Hong Kong exhibition

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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Starting May 1, step into a reimagined world of Mona Lisa and the Renaissance through light, art and technology. (Photo courtesy of LCSD)
Starting May 1, step into a reimagined world of Mona Lisa and the Renaissance through light, art and technology. (Photo courtesy of LCSD)

An immersive exhibition centered on one of the world’s most iconic artworks will open in Hong Kong on May 1, offering visitors a new way to experience the legacy of Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance.

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The exhibition, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the Renaissance, will run through July 27 at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum.

Presented in collaboration with the French May Arts Festival, the show brings together digital installations and museum treasures, with free admission for the public.

Authorized by the Musée du Louvre and Grand Palais Immersif, the exhibition combines advanced technology with cultural artifacts to reinterpret the Renaissance for contemporary audiences.

A new way to encounter the Mona Lisa

At the heart of the exhibition is the “Meet Mona Lisa” section, which uses immersive projection and interactive media to reimagine the viewing experience of da Vinci’s masterpiece.

Visitors will step into a panoramic light-and-shadow environment where the landscape behind the Mona Lisa is digitally expanded, creating the sense of entering the painting itself. 

Through multimedia storytelling, the figure of the Mona Lisa is brought to life, guiding audiences through her history and offering insights into the painting’s enduring mystery.

Interactive installations further invite visitors to explore da Vinci’s techniques, including the use of sfumato — a method of blending tones to create soft transitions between light and shadow — allowing audiences to engage directly with the artist’s creative process.

Renaissance masterpieces across centuries

Complementing the immersive experience is the “Portraying the Renaissance” section, which presents a selection of works from leading European institutions, including the Musée national de la Renaissance and the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana.

Among the highlights are four manuscripts on the human body by Leonardo da Vinci, shown in Hong Kong for the first time. The display traces the artistic and intellectual breakthroughs of the Renaissance, a period marked by a renewed focus on humanism, science and visual expression.

Through paintings, manuscripts and crafted objects, the exhibition illustrates how artists of the era reshaped European aesthetics, creating works that continue to influence modern art and culture.

Sheet from the Codex Atlanticus, Page 180 (Details) by Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519).
The Virgin and Child with the Infant Saint John the Baptist by Luca Penni (1500/1504–1557).
The Crucifixion by Noël Bellemare (?–1546).
Firenze Breakfast with Omega 3 Egg by Holly Lee (1953–2024).
The Rebellious Slave by Michelangelo Buonarroti (1475–1564).

Art, technology and accessibility

Organizers describe the exhibition as a fusion of heritage and innovation, designed to make classical art more accessible to a broad audience.

By combining immersive storytelling with historical artifacts, the show aims to bridge the gap between traditional museum display and contemporary digital experience.

Open daily from 10am to 6pm, except Tuesdays, the exhibition offers a free cultural experience at a time when large-scale international collaborations are returning to Hong Kong’s arts scene.

Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the Renaissance
Date: May 1 to July 27, 2026
Location: Hong Kong Heritage Museum, 1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin
Opening hours: 10am to 6pm (Closed on Tuesdays)
Ticketing: Free admission

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Meet Mona Lisa & Portraying the RenaissanceHong Kong Heritage MuseumMona LisaFrench MayHong Kong art

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