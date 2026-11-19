Caroline Guiela Nguyen’s acclaimed production makes its long-awaited WestK premiere this November as a multilingual journey into the lives of the artisans behind a royal wedding gown. The glittering world of haute couture often shows only its flawless surface. But this November, WestK Performing Arts invites Hong Kong audiences to look beneath the silk and lace with the highly anticipated Hong Kong debut of LACRIMA.

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Created by award-winning French writer and director Nguyen, this internationally acclaimed production will be staged at the Grand Theatre of the Xiqu Centre tomorrow and on Sunday.

LACRIMA – Latin for tears – follows the creation of a wedding gown commissioned by the British royal family.

The prestigious order is entrusted to a couture atelier in Paris, a lace workshop in Alencon, and an embroidery workshop in Mumbai. As the commission unfolds, the lives and destinies of the craftspeople across these three cities become inextricably linked.

Through an emotionally charged, multi-layered narrative, the production exposes the immense physical and emotional toll hidden beneath the surface of luxury fashion – the intense pressure, exhaustion, and personal sacrifices these artisans endure in their relentless pursuit of perfection.

“This is not a production about haute couture, nor is it about luxury. It’s really about creation, and about these people we never talk about,” explains Nguyen.

Caroline Guiela Nguyen

A multilingual story of artisans crafting a royal gown

Performed in French, Tamil, English, and French Sign Language with Chinese and English surtitles, LACRIMA is a deeply moving cross-cultural masterpiece.

Its striking set design uses almost clinical white curtains to divide and connect the workspaces in Paris, Alencon, and Mumbai, while cinematic live cameras project the action onto a vast overhead split screen – drawing audiences into the finest details on stage, from hands meticulously threading needles to the tense, exhausted faces of the artisans.

Since its premiere at the Festival d’Avignon in 2024, LACRIMA has toured London, New York, Sydney, Singapore, and Amsterdam, earning international critical acclaim.

Paul Tam Siu-man, executive director of performing arts at West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, said: “We are deeply honored to bring LACRIMA to WestK.

“With a deeply humane gaze, the work delicately portrays the inextricable links between craftsmanship and sacrifice.

“Presenting this outstanding piece reflects WestK Performing Arts’ commitment to bringing world-class artists and programs to Hong Kong, while highlighting our mission to promote cross-cultural exchange and build a diverse theatre hub at WestK.”