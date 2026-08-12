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WORLD

Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

WORLD
12 hours ago
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Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP Juventus' forward and former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo (L) arrives with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (R) to attend a court hearing for tax evasion in Madrid on January 22, 2019.
Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP Juventus' forward and former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo (L) arrives with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (R) to attend a court hearing for tax evasion in Madrid on January 22, 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais, said the football superstar's representatives.

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The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and came after days of intense media speculation in Portugal over the location and timing of the ceremony.

Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple's hands with their wedding bands and the caption: "C (heart) G" on his Instagram account.

The couple's five children attended the "private and intimate" ceremony, the Brunswick Group, which handles the player's public relations, told AFP.

The couple tied the knot exactly one year after Rodriguez, a 32-year-old influencer, announced their engagement on Instagram.

Ronaldo, who played for Portugal at the World Cup this summer where they exited in the last 16, currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player five times.

Rodriguez boosted her own profile by starring in a Netflix show called "I am Georgina", which chronicles the family's life between football, fashion and travel.

Portuguese media had speculated that the wedding could take place in Sintra, outside Lisbon, or in Funchal on the Atlantic island of Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace.

Reports that the ceremony would be held in Funchal last weekend drew hundreds of people to the city's cathedral hoping to see the couple.

The cathedral had previously told AFP it had no wedding ceremony scheduled for Ronaldo, while adding that hosting such an event would have been "an honour".

The couple ultimately opted for Cascais, an elite seaside resort around 30 kilometres (19 miles) west of Lisbon, where they own a villa.

They met in 2016 when Rodriguez was working in a Gucci store in Madrid, with Rodriguez describing it as "love at first sight".

In an interview with Vogue Arabia in 2025, she said she almost immediately felt "a sense of peace and an inexplicable energy" when she was with Ronaldo, "as if we had known each other forever".

Together, they have amassed more than 750 million followers across social media platforms and have built one of the world's most recognisable celebrity partnerships, extending far beyond football.

The couple have a portfolio of investments that include fashion brands and a chain of hotels.

AFP

Cristiano Ronaldoweddinglong-term partnerGeorgina Rodriguez

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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