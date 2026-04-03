logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Something borrowed': Dutch bride opts for recycled wedding

WORLD
03-04-2026 13:38 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters examines her second-hand wedding dress in a "Free Fashion" pop-up shop shortly before her wedding inside Utrecht train station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters examines her second-hand wedding dress in a "Free Fashion" pop-up shop shortly before her wedding inside Utrecht train station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.

"Within like 30 minutes I knew this was the one," Lara Peters said of the second-hand wedding dress she had just worn to her marriage -- in the Netherlands' busiest rail station.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peters, 42, had found the dress two days earlier in a shop run by "Free Fashion", a Dutch foundation devoted to recycling clothing to combat waste -- a cause close to her heart.

That is why she and her 44-year-old husband Mathijs Dordregter chose sustainability as the theme of their wedding -- with the help of Free Fashion.

The organisation says it is the kind of trend people everywhere will need to adopt if humankind wants to curb over-consumption and its destructive effect on the planet.

"The message that during your wedding you can also choose sustainable options is very important to me," the bride explained.

Peters works in communications in the sustainable development field, so the couple's choice to hold their wedding ceremony in the bustle of Utrecht rail station had a certain logic to it.

Nina Reimert of the Free Fashion foundation helped organise the event.

"We know that in terms of emissions... producing a wedding dress is similar to something like 250 kilometres (155 miles) by car," she told AFP.

"And they're made of all different materials so they are really hard to recycle and almost everything is polyester," she added.

With 17,000 weddings a year in the Netherlands, she explained, that adds up to a lot of emissions. "It's a nightmare."

It was to draw attention to the over-consumption inherent in many weddings that the Free Fashion foundation decided to make an online appeal to convince couples to approach the happy day from a different perspective.

For as the old saying for weddings goes: "Something old, something new; Something borrowed, something blue."

Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP. Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters stands in a 'Free Fashion' pop-up shop shortly before her wedding inside Utrecht train station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP. Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters stands in a 'Free Fashion' pop-up shop shortly before her wedding inside Utrecht train station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters and groom Mathijs Dordregter walk through a ticket gate in Utrecht train station for their wedding inside the station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters and groom Mathijs Dordregter walk through a ticket gate in Utrecht train station for their wedding inside the station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP. Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters and groom Mathijs Dordregter attend their wedding inside the Utrecht train station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.
Photo by STEPHANIE HAMEL / AFP. Sustainable development communications specialist and bride-to-be Lara Beters and groom Mathijs Dordregter attend their wedding inside the Utrecht train station as part of an initiative to highlight sustainability issues, in Utrecht on April 2, 2026.

- Love me, love my planet -

For Free Fashion's co-founder Lot van Os, opting for a second-hand bridal dress -- something that is normally only worn once -- sends a strong message.

"When you celebrate love you should also celebrate love for the planet," he told AFP.

Free Fashion's team of 800 volunteers is much in demand by local councils who want to meet their targets for reducing waste and recycling.

The foundation also works with businesses, helping them organise exchanges of clothing between employees.

For van Os, this practice of exchanging rather than constantly buying new items is a habit people are going to have to acquire in the future.

This "circular transition", he says is something we are all going to have to go through. "It's not a matter of if but when we are going to change," he said.

To underline the wedding's sustainability theme, a pop-up store at the rail station offered dozens of wedding dresses, free to anyone willing to sign up to the concept.

"There are now already enough clothes in the world for the next six generations," said a sign printed outside the store.

Both the bride and the bridegroom wore second-hand outfits for the big day -- as did all their guests.

And the sustainability theme did not end there, said Peters.

Their wedding meal was vegetarian -- less harmful for the environment -- and they travelled to the venue on bikes or by public transport.

"Everything I bought for the wedding was already used at other weddings," added the bride.

As for her wedding dress, she promised: "It's not going to be hanging in my closet!"

AFP

Something borrowedDutch briderecycledwedding

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chen Juan, co-owner of wedding dress shop Luoyi Bridal, adjusts a gown on display at the shop in Huqiu Bridal City in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China January 16, 2026. (Reuters)
China's wedding dress sellers pin hopes on rise in marriages
CHINA
19-01-2026 16:03 HKT
From bachelor to bridegroom: Running Man star Kim Jong-kook drops surprise marriage bombshell
GOSSIP
18-08-2025 16:45 HKT
Newlyweds Jade Rick Verdillo right, and Jamaica kiss during their wedding at the flooded Barasoain church in Malolos, Bulacan province, Philippines on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Photos show a Filipino couple walking down a flooded aisle on their wedding day
WORLD
23-07-2025 14:00 HKT
Cambodia unveils world's first statue of landmine-detecting rat Magawa
WORLD
4 hours ago
Japanese hot spring closes as war drives up oil prices, halting heavy fuel supply
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Lebanon president calls for Israel talks to prevent Gaza-style destruction
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump aides argue Iranian infrastructure is fair game, WSJ reports
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran parliament speaker warns Trump 'whole region going to burn'
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump, on Easter, threatens 'hell' on Iran's infrastructure if Strait remains blocked
WORLD
7 hours ago
US President Donald Trump pauses after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says US airman rescued in Iran was 'seriously wounded'
WORLD
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.