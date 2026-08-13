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WORLD

Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life'

WORLD
9 hours ago
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Screens display a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their reported wedding celebrations, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray
Screens display a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their reported wedding celebrations, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray

Travis Kelce made his first public comments about his star-studded wedding to Taylor Swift on Wednesday, calling it "the best night of my life" and expressing gratitude that "the AC was cookin'" during a New York City heat wave.

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Kelce took questions from reporters during Kansas City Chiefs training camp in Missouri as the team prepares for the NFL season that starts in September. Most questions centered on football, but a couple of journalists tried to glean details about the private nuptials held at Madison Square Garden.

“It was a fun off-season, man,” Kelce said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

He added that it was "a crazy night" full of celebration.

The NFL star and the pop musician, both 36, married on July 3 in front of about 1,000 guests including celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady, plus many of Kelce's teammates. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Guests said the couple turned the famed sports venue - home of the New York Knicks - into a lavish garden setting.

“It’s kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, and the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there,” Kelce said.

“We can thank the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing we wanted a private event and everything. It was perfect."

He also voiced appreciation for the arena's air conditioning.

"The AC was cookin’ baby," he added. "That was the best part.”

Reuters

Travis KelceweddingTaylor Swiftbest night

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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