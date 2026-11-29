Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will take the witness stand at her impeachment trial next week, the Senate tribunal said Sunday, as she fights for her political survival.

The 48-year-old politician, once an ally of President Ferdinand Marcos turned his bitter rival, faces a charge related to unexplained wealth, which she has denied.

Prosecutors allege that Duterte kept at least 817 million pesos ($12.8 million) from investments that the vice president and her spouse are not allowed to take part in.

Duterte, the eldest daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, "will testify as the defence's witness on Friday", Senate impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol said in a statement.

Her lawyers informed the court Sunday of her intention to testify "to refute all the allegations and malicious accusations against her under the articles of impeachment", Tongol added.

The vice president's lawyers and spokespeople did not reply to AFP's requests for comment.

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives in May, accused of plotting the assassination of President Marcos, bribery, misuse of funds, and unexplained wealth.

Prosecutors, led by House members, later dropped the first three charges, saying it would shorten the proceedings and expressing confidence she would be found guilty on the fourth charge.

A guilty verdict would lead to her removal from office and permanent disqualification from elected office, including standing for the 2028 presidential vote that will choose Marcos's successor.

Duterte, who has denied all charges, said on Friday she was prepared to accept the Senate's verdict but had not yet discussed testifying herself with her legal team.

The impeachment case was the second setback to hit the Duterte family after patriarch and ex-president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court.

The 81-year-old is to stand trial Monday on charges of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder over the deadly drug crackdown that marked his rule as president and mayor of the southern city of Davao earlier.

(AFP)