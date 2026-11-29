Bangladesh's coast guard said on Sunday it had rescued 317 people, including Rohingya refugees, from a boat bound for Malaysia and arrested seven suspected human traffickers after intercepting the vessel.

The operation was launched in Teknaf, near the Myanmar border, after authorities received intelligence about a trafficking network moving people illegally to Malaysia by sea, the coast guard said in a statement.

"During the operation, a suspicious boat was signaled to stop. However, it ignored the signal and attempted to flee rapidly towards the sea," it said.

The coast guard pursued the vessel and successfully intercepted it off the coast.

Questioning of the rescued individuals revealed that several trafficking syndicates had been smuggling Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals to Malaysia.

"The syndicates lured these individuals with promises of a better life abroad, high-paying jobs, and low-cost travel," said the coast guard's media officer, Lieutenant Commander Suman Al Mukit.

Bangladesh hosts more than a million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar in 2017.

Many live in sprawling camps around Cox's Bazar, near the Myanmar border, where trafficking gangs prey on refugees seeking work or passage abroad.

The arrests come days after the International Court of Justice found that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during the 2017 crackdown.

The court also ordered refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation.

Myanmar, which has always denied carrying out a genocide against the Rohingya, has slammed the genocide ruling as unfair.

(AFP)