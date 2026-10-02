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WORLD

Four-member crew docks at International Space Station

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off for NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida on October 1, 2026.
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off for NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida on October 1, 2026.

Four new crew members for the International Space Station docked Thursday at the orbiting laboratory where they will stay for approximately six months.

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The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-13 mission team lifted off at 11:10 am local time (1510 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Seven hours and 55 minutes later, the SpaceX Dragon "Grace" capsule docked at an ISS port, setting a record for the fastest trip by a US spacecraft to the outpost, NASA officials said.

In a live broadcast on NASA TV, the capsule appeared to glide gently toward a stationary ISS as both hurtled through space at some 17,500 miles (28,163 km) per hour.

The new arrivals -- Americans Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Joshua Kutryk, and Russian Sergey Teteryatnikov -- floated into the space station through a pressurized vestibule and addressed colleagues on Earth late Thursday.

"We are so excited to be here. This is truly a special place," Watkins said on the NASA livestream. "It's amazing and kind of ironic to think that it's such a short trip to get here because the journey to get here has been long."

Canadian Kutryk added that it "feels really good" to represent his country in space, adding he was "looking forward to a good mission after some sleep. That's what I'm gonna go do next."

The duration of the journey depends greatly on the distance between the ISS and the spacecraft at the time of launch.

It took more than 30 hours for the last crew that launched from American soil to reach the station.

The new ISS crew was initially meant to arrive in mid-September, but its launch was postponed due to a leak aboard the Dragon.

Crew-13 is taking over from Americans Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, Frenchwoman Sophie Adenot and Russian Andrey Fedyaev.

Crew-12 is set to return to Earth as early as Monday, though the schedule depends on weather conditions.

Canadian Kutryk will have an extra reason to look forward to his return in six months' time -- his wife is due to give birth during his stay in space.

Continuously inhabited for the last quarter-century, the aging ISS is scheduled to be pushed out of orbit before crashing into one of Earth's oceans sometime around 2030.

Despite many international cooperation agreements falling apart after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United States and other ISS partners have continued working with Russia on the space station.

AFP

Four-member crewInternational Space Station

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