Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernández de Cos was picked by euro zone countries on Thursday as the next European Central Bank President, a move that suggests policy continuity at Europe's most powerful financial institution.

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The widely telegraphed selection caps months of closed-door negotiations between top EU power over seats on the ECB's six-person board, which will also see Germany grab the powerful chief economist role and France the position overseeing market operations.

Spain's De Cos, a former central bank governor and the current General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, will take over when current chief Christine Lagarde steps down early on February 7. He will chair his first policy meeting on March 18.

The way for De Cos to take the top ECB role was cleared on Thursday after the Netherlands decided to back him, effectively standing down its own candidate Klaas Knot.

The reshuffle comes as the ECB grapples with an Iran war-driven resurgence in inflation and worries that political turmoil in France could trigger broader financial market stress affecting other euro zone countries.

The appointment of De Cos hands the top job to a southern European policymaker and ally of former ECB President Mario Draghi, reinforcing expectations that the central bank would ultimately use its firepower to contain any new sovereign debt crisis.

EU leaders also nominated France's Laurence Boone and Germany's Markus Brunnermeier to fill the remaining two vacancies on the board.

Boone, who will be the only woman on the Governing Council once Lagarde departs, will likely oversee market operations, while Brunnermeier is expected to take over as chief economist when Philip Lane steps down on May 31.

While largely a formality, the candidates are still subject to a confirmation process, which should be completed in time for EU leaders to give their final go ahead at the December summit.

STEADY HAND

De Cos, 55, a trained monetary economist, has built a reputation for independent thinking anchored in economic theory, and pragmatism picked up over a decade served in policymaking roles.

He worked in various staff positions at the ECB and the Bank of Spain early in his career before making a rare jump to the policymaking level as governor of the national central bank, serving on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council.

De Cos is a veteran of crises including Spain's banking sector bailout, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the post-pandemic inflation surge that forced the ECB into its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle on record.

While southern European policymakers are often considered "doves" favouring easier monetary policy, colleagues and ECB watchers say De Cos is pragmatic and a moderate who cannot be boxed into any such category.

ECB policy is decided by the 27-member Governing Council, meaning even the president has limited scope to steer interest rates single-handedly.

In any case, any dovish bias would only be relevant if inflation was slightly above target, and this year's surge in price pressures would force any ECB president to keep raising interest rates.

At 4%, inflation is now twice the central bank's target and policymakers speaking on and off the record appear unanimous that a rate hike in December is inevitable.

The path beyond is murky, however. Markets expect just one more upward move, given the recent retreat in oil prices and an expected decline in inflation from the spring, when statistical base effects start knocking year-earlier figures from the data set.

Reuters