North Korea's foreign ministry has ordered Switzerland's diplomatic representative to leave within 48 hours and called for the office's closure, state media said Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang threatened to shut the newly opened mission over Swiss sanctions.

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Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang, and the decision comes weeks after its foreign minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea, where he discussed normalising relations.

But the European nation has since angered North Korea with its decision to place a children's camp in the city of Wonsan under sanctions for allegedly helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Pak Hyon Su, director general of the ministry's European Department, summoned Sylvain Astier, the head of the office, "and handed him a memorandum of the DPRK Foreign Ministry urging the closure of the office", it added.

The KCNA report said Pyongyang required Astier to leave North Korea "in connection with the Swiss authorities' open hostile act" of sanctioning the Songdowon International Children's Camp, which is attended by Chinese and Russian students.

The Swiss diplomatic office reports to the embassy in the Chinese capital Beijing, which handles diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to close the office, also denouncing the sanctions.

Switzerland, where both Kims studied, sanctioned the camp on November 4, accusing it of participating in the "transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" to North Korea and contributing to "efforts aimed at the ideological conditioning and russification of Ukrainian children".

"The message is not directed solely at Switzerland," Koh Yu-hwan, a professor emeritus at Dongguk University, told AFP.

"It is a warning to other countries that there will be no improvement in relations if they participate in sanctions," he added.

The Swiss embassy in Seoul was not immediately available for comment.

- Universalist foreign policy -

Kim Jong Un told newly arrived ambassadors on Sunday that Pyongyang would "expand and develop foreign relations... on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security".

North Korea "wanted to make an example of someone, and the Swiss representative happened to be the one", Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, told AFP.

Backed by its key allies China and Russia, Pyongyang "wanted to send a message to the West that anyone who challenges their regime will be expelled without hesitation", he added.

Switzerland long served as a diplomatic intermediary between North Korea and the West before its Pyongyang office closed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

North Korea maintains an embassy in Bern.

Switzerland's foreign ministry said Tuesday it had noted the statements made by the North Korean authorities.

"The reopening of the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang is in line with our universalist foreign policy. Its aim is to maintain channels of dialogue, including with states with which we have differences on certain issues," it said in a statement.

The reopening "is independent of our sanctions policy, whether with regard to UN sanctions related to North Korea's nuclear programme or EU sanctions adopted by Switzerland in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine".

Switzerland first established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1974.

Before Cassis's visit, the last trip to North Korea by a Swiss government minister was in 2003.

AFP