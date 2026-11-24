The powerful sister of North Korea's supreme leader threatened Tuesday to close Switzerland's diplomatic office just weeks after it opened, in retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the European country.

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In a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, denounced new Swiss sanctions on a camp in the North Korean city of Wonsan attended by Chinese and Russian children.

The Songdowon International Children's Camp has been accused of helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.

Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang and the rebuke comes just weeks after the Swiss foreign minister visited North Korea, where he discussed normalising relations.

"It is my view that the Swiss diplomatic office has spontaneously lost justification for its existence," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.

"I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure," she added.

The diplomatic office was formally reopened in late October around the time of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis's visit -- the first such trip by a Swiss minister since 2003.

Switzerland -- where both Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong studied -- sanctioned the camp on November 4, accusing it of participating in the "transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" to North Korea and contributing to "efforts aimed at the ideological conditioning and russification of Ukrainian children".

The Swiss diplomatic office reports to the Swiss embassy in Beijing, which handles diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

At the time of the visit, Bern said it noted that it "rigorously applies UN sanctions" on North Korea.

But the latest sanctions on the summer camp have been met with a strong rebuke.

"It is very doubtful whether we can get something in the relations with Bern, which denies the sovereignty of the DPRK and even the freedom and human rights of its people, following the lead of London and Brussels," Kim Yo Jong also said in her statement.

Switzerland had long served as a diplomatic intermediary between North Korea and the West before its Pyongyang office closed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

North Korea maintains an embassy in Bern.

- Snubbing -

The threatened withdrawal, if realised, would undermine efforts by the South and the US to engage with the North, Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, told AFP.

"Neutral Switzerland, where leader Kim spent part of his childhood, has maintained relatively friendly ties with North Korea, serving as an informal mediator," he said.

The withdrawal would "inevitably deal a blow to potential efforts by Washington and Seoul to engage Pyongyang through indirect diplomatic channels", he added.

Kim Yo Jong's statement follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's snubbing of US President Donald Trump's overtures for a meeting during his visit to China last week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Pyongyang and Washington had considered arranging a face-to-face meeting, but the plans fell apart when Kim demanded conditions that the US side could not accept.

The report did not elaborate on the conditions.

Having issued no response to Trump's outreach, Kim Jong Un told newly arrived ambassadors on Sunday that Pyongyang would "expand and develop foreign relations... on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security".

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president's first term in an effort to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

But those meetings produced no concrete results, as the two sides failed to agree on what Washington would offer in exchange for steps towards denuclearisation.

AFP