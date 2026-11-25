Online shoppers endlessly scrolling through gift suggestions this holiday season risk being duped by a blizzard of AI-generated scams touting nonexistent products.

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Vertical video advertisements, pulling millions of views ahead of Black Friday, are using artificial intelligence to hawk items such as themed advent calendars, heated robes and pet accessories.

Holiday gift scams are not new, but experts warn that AI has lowered the cost required to create a convincing product demonstration.

Some 43 percent of Americans told an October 2026 shopping survey they had been duped by ads generated by the technology.

"It's been surprising how susceptible all ages are to buying these products," said Dallas-based content creator Maggie McGaugh.

She fronts a popular Instagram series of unboxing videos dedicated to exposing AI-advertised items.

Packages that she receives -- purchased primarily through Chinese-owned e-commerce company Temu because it refunds customers if items are not delivered -- fail to resemble the slickly marketed items seen on social media.

"Most of the items are very poor quality," she said. "The size is much smaller, the fabric is like a cheap costume, the lights are dimmer or you have to build it yourself."

- Cozy robe scam -

Heated, excessively decorated robes are particularly viral this holiday season. Some are styled after the gowns of popular Disney characters that often retail for over $100.

The ads suggest that the item is stocked in physical stores, including H&M.

The global fashion retailer told AFP it had received requests from customers in search of the apparel, but that its name and branding were falsely used to "promote products that are not sold by H&M."

Michelle Richard, known for her "Disney Fashionista" blog, told AFP she was quick to purchase the plush-looking item, but it has yet to be shipped.

"It wasn't until I reported it to my credit card company that I received a lengthy email and more reliable tracking," Richard said. "I am keeping my fingers crossed that the product comes soon and is of the quality it appeared in the ads."

Avid online shopper Tia Evans ordered a similar product in early October after repeatedly seeing ads for it across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

"I took a risk on the ad specifically because I had seen it so many times," she told AFP.

She purchased four robes, from a store that catered to African American culture, for more than $200.

Soon after, the website she shopped from went dark, with no reliable tracking information on her order and messages left unanswered by the vendor.

Her bank sent a notification asking if she recognized the purchase. She left the case open in the hopes she "can refer back to it and say: 'Hey, I never got this.'"

Other shoppers reported to AFP that their credit card information had been compromised, used for unauthorized purchases on gambling websites.

Digital media expert Christina Inge said the AI products add to "the perfect storm" of impulse buys around the holidays.

The promotions are tested through "hundreds of ad variations to find the audience for the fake," she said.

But similar to Evans, consumers on Reddit are flagging void tracking numbers and disappearing product listings.

One user told AFP about the purchase of a $280 "smart" Christmas tree gone wrong: "The website vanished after payment, and the only proof of purchase was a fake invoice."

AFP