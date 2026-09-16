logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Korean retail investors lost $250 million from scams during stock swing

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Lawyer Lee Tae-kyung shows a printout of screenshots from what he describes as a fake trading platform created by scammers behind an online stock-tipping chatroom during an interview with Reuters at a lawyer's office in Seoul, South Korea, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
Lawyer Lee Tae-kyung shows a printout of screenshots from what he describes as a fake trading platform created by scammers behind an online stock-tipping chatroom during an interview with Reuters at a lawyer's office in Seoul, South Korea, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

The amount of money South Korean retail traders claim they lost through fraud rose by a fifth to about $250 million in the first half of 2026, according to police data seen by Reuters, as scammers exploited market swings to steal from investors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police investigated 3,506 stock tip chatroom-related cases that involved 336 billion won ($246.57 million) from January to June, the data showed. South Korea's KOSPI was the world's best-performing stock benchmark in the first half but lost as much as 44% from its June 19 peak.

While the number of cases has risen just 4.1% from the same period last year, the amount of money involved is up 19.8%, according to the data.

Several lawyers specialising in financial fraud told Reuters scammers tapped into investor fear of missing out on the sharp rally to convince them to part with their money. Inexperienced retail investors were particularly vulnerable, they said.

"Volatility creates favorable conditions for criminal organisations," said Kim In-ho, an investigator at Jeongbyeok Law Firm who specialises in helping fraud victims.

While scammers in recent years in South Korea used schemes focused on cryptocurrencies and property, lawyers said, the scam playbook morphed significantly during this year's market rally to prey on retail stock investors.

One ploy for the scammers was to leave comments on videos of well-known brokerage analysts or financial influencers to lure these personalities' followers to private chatrooms.

Inside the chatrooms, some scammers charged subscription fees ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars for stock recommendations, while others convinced victims to transfer money to invest.

Scammers cited the KOSPI rally, supercharged by debt-laden bets on tech stocks, as a reason to invest, one lawyer said. Each case might involve several victims, police said.

"When market volatility rises, so does uncertainty and that's when retail investors' psychology gets shakier," said Lee Tae-kyung, a lawyer at Wanbong Law Firm. "These groups exploit that, telling people to trust them."

South Korea's financial regulator, Financial Supervisory Service, said it does not have data on illegal stock-tipping chatroom cases and that investigating such cases was the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. The regulator did not respond to questions about whether there were plans for new rules to protect investors.

'DOUBT EVERY TIP'

Seoul police said in June they had arrested 10 people after uncovering a scam that operated from Cambodia and defrauded 59 South Koreans of about 9.9 billion won over two years to February.

Ring members impersonated securities firm staff and encouraged victims to buy AI-recommended stocks through fake apps, police said, adding the ringleader of that scam was a foreign national while call-centre personnel were Koreans.

The case has been referred to prosecutors and is awaiting a court date, police said.

Jay, a 47-year-old South Korean logistics worker, said he lost 60 million won after falling for a similar ploy in February. He asked to be identified only by his English name because his family is unaware of the money he has lost.

In February, he joined a group chat on Naver, a Korean online platform, via a TikTok video that he believed was posted by the director of a well-known securities firm.

"At the time there was a lot of discussion around not putting your money into real estate, but to put it in stocks," Jay said. "That mood was prevalent and I got pulled along without realising it."

While the trading chatroom initially only offered market commentary on stocks, members later started talking about big returns from investing six- and seven-figure sums through the firm's staff.

That convinced Jay to borrow money to invest 20 million won.

Eventually, discussion turned towards what the group called a rare opportunity centered on a construction firm seen benefiting from potential post-war reconstruction in Iran. Jay sent a further 40 million won to the chatroom manager, believing he was an employee of the securities firm and that his investment could jump 600%.

Shortly after that, the group went silent and shut down in April. Jay has filed a criminal complaint with the police and a civil complaint against the holder of the bank account to which he transferred the money. Reuters was unable to reach the bank account holder as Jay did not have their contact details.

Jeonbuk Bank, which hosts the account, said it was aware of ongoing fraud cases and would work to continuously improve its scam detection. Naver said it takes action against such chatrooms when it receives reports and is strengthening its monitoring.

Police declined to confirm details of Jay's case, saying they cannot comment on individual cases.

Meanwhile, Jay has taken two side gigs to pay off his debts.

"My advice to any newcomers to the stock market is doubt every tip you are given."

Reuters

Korearetail investorslossesscamsstock swing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mirae Asset Global Investments
Global X launches KOSPI 200 ETF in HK with cheapest fee among peers
FINANCE
16 hours ago
People walk next to damaged buildings, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepal flood losses estimated at $2.56 billion, official says
WORLD
04-09-2026 14:54 HKT
A 3D-printed Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Poland asks EU to fine Meta €250 million, urges action against scams and false ads
WORLD
27-08-2026 17:45 HKT
Executive loses $74m in two-year overseas green bond scam
NEWS
21-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP Military vehicles covered with tarps are parked at a US Army base in Dongducheon on August 18, 2026.
Asian allies stress 'critical cooperation' as Trump slashes Korea drills
WORLD
18-08-2026 15:20 HKT
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Scam losses in Asian regions up to $114 bn in 2025: UN
WORLD
21-07-2026 12:15 HKT
A trap on roll: HK exhibitors flag emerging fake journalists scams
NEWS
29-06-2026 19:10 HKT
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea's next big sector, points to 'some suprises'
INNOVATION
05-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP The Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
SpaceX IPO: rockets, AI losses and Musk in control
WORLD
05-06-2026 10:01 HKT
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
S Korean regulator reportedly slaps $3bln fine on banks including StanChart for misselling derivatives
FINANCE
04-06-2026 15:45 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
6 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.