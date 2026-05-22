Briton makes record Everest climb as one more dies on mountain

A British climber improved his own Everest record on Friday and notched his 20th ascent to the world’s highest peak, as the season's death toll on the mountain increased to four, hiking officials said.

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Kenton Cool, 52, climbed the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak before dawn and was descending to lower camps.

An Indian climber died at Everest Camp II on Friday, Department of Tourism official Nisha Thapa Rawat said without giving details. With this, the death toll on Everest during the current season ending this month rose to four.

Cool is “quietly rewriting the record books,” said four-time Everest climber and expedition organiser Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures company.

“More Everest summits than any non-Sherpa ever… and still making it look like just another walk in the hills. Absolute legend," Furtenbach told Reuters from the base camp. Cool climbed with one of Furtenbach's teams.

Cool, who first climbed Everest in 2004 and has since repeated the feat every year except some years when authorities closed the mountain due to various reasons, said scaling the height of Everest was not routine.

“It never gets any easier or any less frightening. It’s the tallest mountain in the world and with it comes an incredible sense of majesty,” Cool said in a statement.

“I rely on every bit of experience I have to move safely in this environment. Standing on the summit for the twentieth time is incredibly special.”

The record for the highest number of summits at Everest is held by a Nepali Sherpa, Kami Rita, at 32.

Everest has been climbed by more than 8,000 people, many of them multiple times, since it was first scaled by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

Reuters

Updated 12.57pm