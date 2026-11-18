South Korea's presidential office held an emergency meeting with related government agencies on preemptive measures against possible security flaws in the Java programming language, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

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Officials from the military, the Ministry of Science and ICT, and financial supervisory agencies attended the meeting called by the office of national security at the presidential Blue House, Yonhap said.

They discussed measures to be deployed for the public and private sectors and the military, the report said.

A cybersecurity researcher has said some of the world's most visited websites, including Zoom, HSBC and CNN were compromised using malicious JavaScript in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones.

The malicious script also sought to capture payment card details as users entered them and deploy exploit code targeting Apple's iOS devices, according to researcher Scott Helme.

Reuters