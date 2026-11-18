Read More
South Korea should not fear China's rise, foreign minister says
14-11-2026 14:22 HKT
South Korea sees little prospect of US-North Korea contact around APEC
12-11-2026 10:23 HKT
Nine seriously injured in South Korea bus crash involving 32 vehicles
11-11-2026 09:40 HKT
South Korea's Lee says Seoul must build bipartisan support in US Congress
10-11-2026 11:56 HKT
South Korea, Turkey to cooperate in nuclear, defence, infrastructure
03-11-2026 19:35 HKT
South Korea orders church leader back to prison over bail violation
03-11-2026 17:11 HKT