logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

MAGA influencers reel after midterm rout of Trump's Republicans

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Detail shot of a guest wearing an accessory depicting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Power 30 Awards, an inauguration party sponsored by TikTok for influencers who supported him, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Detail shot of a guest wearing an accessory depicting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Power 30 Awards, an inauguration party sponsored by TikTok for influencers who supported him, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

For years, influencers with the "Make America Great Again" movement thrived alongside President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But after Democrats hammered candidates from Trump's Republican Party in last week's midterm elections, the content creators find themselves facing questions over their ideological and financial futures.

"I've been running on empty for too long," said conservative commentator Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and confidante of Trump who announced last week she was taking a break from her podcast.

Samuel Woolley, a communication professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said post-midterm soul-searching would result in an inevitable "changing of the guard" among influencers espousing Trump's nationalist views.

"I would expect that many influencers who worked with MAGA are going through an introspective period in the same way that many conservatives are," Woolley told AFP.

Danielle Lee Tomson, a researcher at the University of Washington, said many prominent pro-Trump influencers were losing their appeal.

"A lot of these creators, like Laura Loomer or Mike Cernovich or even Jack Posobiec, they are now aging, they're older millennials," Tomson said, naming a few top influencers.

"They don't have the same kind of novelty as they once did," she added.

"Quite frankly, a lot of their message got boring."

 

- Underdogs -

 

Ring-wing commentators like Posobiec, Tim Pool and Benny Johnson built their online audiences on a fiercely anti-establishment message.

But over time, their closeness with the Trump administration lent them an institutional air, having taken part in news conferences alongside the president and flying on his jet.

The midterms also put a spotlight on the waning momentum of top MAGA-aligned movements, such as youth organization Turning Point USA, whose founder Charlie Kirk was shot dead last year.

Candidates backed by Turning Point were overwhelmingly defeated in last Tuesday's Democratic "blue tsunami."

Some pro-Trump influencers have opted to "reclaim that they're underdogs" after the midterms rout, Tomson said, and lash out at the Republican Party rather than Trump.

Specifically, they have accused the party of alienating young, white, working-class, male MAGA supporters by pushing for war with Iran.

Others have cheered Stephen Miller's appointment to White House chief of staff.

The combative Trump ultra-loyalist spearheaded the administration's staunch anti-immigration policies and is seen as a return to the MAGA movement's ideological roots.

Commentator Johnson called Miller's ascension "a complete game-changer" and a "great move."

 

- Who writes the check? -

 

Questions over money are also at the heart of the influencers' futures.

Some have thrived not only by monetizing content, but also by receiving payments -- often through opaque channels -- from political funding organizations and lobby groups, Woolley said.

As social media personalities rely increasingly on an image of authenticity, some are now touting their independence as a way to stand out.

"Loyalty has shifted from the agenda to whoever is writing the check," said Alex Bruesewitz, a media advisor often credited with helping Trump return to the White House.

Following the midterms, the consultant criticized Loomer for failing to disclose that she had been paid for making certain posts on X.

And in 2024, influencers such as Pool and Johnson were linked to a case in which the Justice Department accused Russia of paying right-wing content creators to spread pro-Moscow messages.

Woolley said social media companies are the "wild card" in the influencer ecosystem.

Tech giants like Meta and Google "have shown themselves completely willing to shift their behaviors and policies based upon who is in the White House," he said.

So if sites like YouTube or TikTok took a more active stance on disinformation and hate speech, "it will change these influencers' lives and change their behaviors," he said.

AFP

MAGA influencersmidtermsTrumpRepublicans

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump defends Iran war in Veterans Day address
WORLD
48 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
White House tells Democrats that investigating Trump administration could be criminal
WORLD
7 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, sources say
WORLD
11 hours ago
Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP A drone view shows a US flag flying above a Mississippi state flag beside US Highway 49 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on November 10, 2026.
Fight or flight? Trump mixes signals after midterms
WORLD
21 hours ago
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
CHINA
11-11-2026 11:10 HKT
BBC logo outside the BBC Broadcasting House, after U.S. President Donald Trump sued the BBC for up to $10 billion in damages over edited clips of a speech, in London, Britain, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
US judge says Trump's $10 billion BBC defamation case can proceed
WORLD
11-11-2026 09:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Rubio says no need for major combat operations against Iran given US economic campaign
WORLD
11-11-2026 07:18 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US attempts new peace push at first Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months
WORLD
11-11-2026 01:10 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Asked if Xi will discuss Nvidia's Huang with Trump, Beijing cites preparation for leader interactions
CHINA
10-11-2026 17:53 HKT
A woman walks on a street as a banner depicting US President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance and US Special Envoy Witkoff is displayed in the background, in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran strikes for now
WORLD
10-11-2026 17:18 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.