logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Xi-Trump-Putin summit evokes 1945 Yalta carve-up

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP A poster with iconic Robert Hopkins' photograph showing Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin together after negotiations at the Yalta Conference in 1945, is seen on an advertising poster in central Moscow on June 19, 2020.
Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP A poster with iconic Robert Hopkins' photograph showing Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin together after negotiations at the Yalta Conference in 1945, is seen on an advertising poster in central Moscow on June 19, 2020.

A possible China-US-Russia summit has prompted alarm of a modern-day Yalta Conference, with three powerful men carving up the world -- with little regard for Ukraine, Europe and Taiwan or anyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But apart from an historic photo opportunity, the meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the November 18-19 APEC summit in Shenzhen will likely achieve little, analysts say.

 

- Spheres of influence -

 

When then US president Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin met in Yalta in February 1945, they laid out the post-WWII settlement and new territorial boundaries in Europe.

That meeting in Yalta, then in the Soviet Union and now in a part of Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014, laid out the foundations for the Soviet domination of Eastern Europe and the Cold War.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised alarm that Shenzhen could be a Yalta-like "redistribution of spheres of influence" for the 21st century.

At talks in Abu Dhabi this week -- the first since February -- Russian negotiators rattled Ukraine and its European supporters by pushing a review of the continent's security architecture as part of any peace deal, with the US also floating a new framework.

Russia's delegation chief in Abu Dhabi, Vladimir Medinsky, fanned such fears by questioning the inclusion of Europe in further talks.

The trilateral rankles because it signals "the idea that a few great powers can decide the security and future of other countries over their heads", according to Tsiporah Fried at the Hudson Institute.

The format alone "would already send a message about who counts, and whose interests can be negotiated by others", she told AFP.

 

- Divergent interests -

Beyond the symbolism, however, divergent interests make the creation of a new world order in Shenzhen unlikely.

Even the agenda reportedly remains contentious: Russia has suggested the meeting focus on Ukraine, Trump has pushed for talks on nuclear weapons and the Iran war, and China has remained tight-lipped on both.

"The three parties have vastly different demands, making the management of expectations difficult. There is a high probability that talks could end without a breakthrough," according to Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University in Beijing.

There are also few issues where input from all three leaders could bring progress.

The main points of contention between Beijing and Washington are trade and the AI technology race, for instance.

Beijing -- which presents itself as a champion of multilateralism -- has repeatedly said that Europe should be part of peace negotiations over Ukraine.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that in a recent meeting, Xi showed "irritation" when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," Steinmeier told ARD.

On nuclear disarmament, China has long insisted that the US and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.

The summit therefore is more likely to produce minor outcomes such as crisis hotlines or some cooperation on counter-terrorism, public health, or climate change, Wang told AFP.

"There is no single enemy to unite all three great powers the way that the fight against Nazi Germany united Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin," said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at Australian National University.

"It follows that piecemeal horse-trading is in; a grand bargain is out."

However, Taiwan -- which China claims -- will still be watching the meeting closely, Sung said.

"If the Trump administration is open to abandoning one partner (Ukraine) out of convenience, then it can abandon another," he said.

 

- A post-Shenzhen world -

 

The Trump administration has sought to reassert US dominance over the "Western hemisphere" -- including by capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January -- but splitting the world among great powers like it's 1945 may not guarantee security.

China has opposed the logic of Yalta -- the clandestine division of spheres of influence and major powers determining the fate of other nations -- "from the very beginning", according to Renmin University's Wang.

China could allay fears of a second Yalta by using the summit to "emphasise the defence of sovereignty and support for multilateral organisations", Wang said.

If Beijing uses the meeting to insist on European inclusion in talks regarding the continent's security, it "could, in fact, open a new window for communication between China and Europe", he said.

"The original Yalta opened the path to the Korean War and Indochina Wars in addition to various conflicts and insurgencies across Asia, Africa, and Latin America," said Chong Ja Ian at the National University of Singapore.

Any Yalta 2.0 agreement "will almost certainly run into the same kinds of issues", Chong said.

AFP

XiTrumpPutinsummit1945Yalta

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Delegates including US officials, led by United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, members of the Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and members of the Ukrainian delegation, led by head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, attend the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the United States, Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 10, 20
US envoys arrive in Moscow for latest round of Ukrainian peace talks with Putin
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.
Trump to flex muscles on Asia tour after midterms losses
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump defends Iran war in Veterans Day address
WORLD
3 hours ago
Detail shot of a guest wearing an accessory depicting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Power 30 Awards, an inauguration party sponsored by TikTok for influencers who supported him, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
MAGA influencers reel after midterm rout of Trump's Republicans
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
White House tells Democrats that investigating Trump administration could be criminal
WORLD
10 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, sources say
WORLD
14 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China shrugs off Canada 'interference' concerns ahead of summit
CHINA
23 hours ago
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
China's premier to visit Thailand, attend summit in the Philippines
CHINA
11-11-2026 16:25 HKT
Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP A drone view shows a US flag flying above a Mississippi state flag beside US Highway 49 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on November 10, 2026.
Fight or flight? Trump mixes signals after midterms
WORLD
11-11-2026 15:49 HKT
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
CHINA
11-11-2026 11:10 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
20 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.