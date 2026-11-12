logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Democrat Colom wins Mississippi Senate seat, becomes state's first Black senator since 1874

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Scott Colom holds victory rally after winning Mississippi Senate race. (AFP)
Scott Colom holds victory rally after winning Mississippi Senate race. (AFP)

Democratic challenger Scott Colom defeated incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith in the Mississippi election for the US Senate, media projected on Wednesday, making him the Southern state's first Black senator since the Reconstruction era that followed the US Civil War.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The result was a stunning upset in the heavily Republican state and expanded on the national drubbing the Democrats delivered to President Donald Trump's Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections. It was also a historic victory for African Americans in a former slave state that was a hotbed of repression during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

The Mississippi victory gives the Democrats a 55-44 advantage in the 100-member Senate, with the winner in one Senate race from last week's election in Alaska yet to be determined. The Democrats have also gained 41 seats in the House of Representatives so far, holding an advantage of 254 to 168 with 13 races yet to be called.

Republicans lost control of both chambers, leaving Trump facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the first time in either of his two terms and presenting the opposition party with a chance to block highly partisan legislation and investigate Trump's administration.

The Mississippi Senate race was one of the final races to be called after the elections.

The latest media-tabulated results showed Colom ahead by 0.5 percentage point, or some 4,600 votes.

Addressing a gathering of supporters who celebrated his victory with "Senator-Elect Colom" signs, Colom said there were times his long-shot campaign felt defeated but "I had to have faith."

"There were times that I couldn't get donors to answer the phone," Colom said. "They did not believe a moment like this was possible. But I kept the faith."

"There were times when I was tired, and I felt like I couldn't keep going, but I kept the faith, and that is another tradition of our state," he said.

Colom, a 43-year-old district attorney, became the first Democrat to win a Mississippi Senate seat since John Stennis in 1982.

He harnessed frustration over the cost of living with a breakout campaign ad in which voters ridiculed Hyde-Smith's suggestion that consumers had multiple proteins to choose from instead of paying rising prices for beef. Colom's ad rephrased Hyde-Smith's comment with voters saying, "Pick another protein? I'd rather pick another senator instead."

Colom told Reuters in an October interview that Mississippi voters felt betrayed by Trump policies such as the war in Iran, which has driven up fuel prices.

His campaign received a boost from October rallies with two other Black Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

HYDE-SMITH CONCEDES

Hyde-Smith, 67, who was appointed to the Senate in 2018 and won a special election later that year, had consistently led opinion polls in a state that Trump won by nearly 23 points in 2024. Trump campaigned in Mississippi for Hyde-Smith near the end of the race.

She congratulated Colom and wished him well in a video posted on social media.

The Democratic victory in Mississippi was a part of a national trend of Democrats finding success in states long dominated by Republicans, including Texas.

With a majority of white voters, Mississippi, deep in the once-segregated South, turned solidly Republican with the political realignment that followed the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Many of the movement's defining battles took place in Mississippi, where Black people faced discrimination in voting, employment, education and public accommodations.

The last Black candidate elected to the Senate in Mississippi was former slave Blanche Bruce in 1874.

Midterm election United States Scott Colom Mississippi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Scott Bessent (REUTERS)
US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, sources say
WORLD
21 hours ago
Lee Shu-chuan and Su Chiao-hui
Tight race in New Taipei as DPP takes slight poll lead
CHINA
10-11-2026 20:58 HKT
Activists hold March For Democracy In New York weekend after midterm elections. AFP
For Zoomers, blue wave in US election evokes 'millennial optimism'
WORLD
08-11-2026 20:47 HKT
Abdul El-Sayed (REUTERS)
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate
WORLD
04-11-2026 15:44 HKT
Protest outside Foreign Ministry building following the previous killing of a Japanese woman in Okinawa on October 8 (RETUERS)
Japan urges US to enforce discipline after second Marine arrest
WORLD
02-11-2026 21:05 HKT
Mail-in ballots are processed leading up to the midterm elections. (REUTERS)
US voters in a sour economic mood heading into midterm elections
WORLD
02-11-2026 20:53 HKT
Wall Street (REUTERS)
The mid-term races Wall Street and other financial firms are watching
WORLD
02-11-2026 20:14 HKT
Bulgaria's incumbent President and Presidential candidate Iliana Iotova. AFP
Divided Bulgaria votes in tense presidential runoff
WORLD
01-11-2026 21:18 HKT
Early voting for the 2026 midterm elections is underway in Virginia
Democratic wins would shift Congress' trade debate but fall short of US tariff rollbacks
WORLD
01-11-2026 19:54 HKT
US President Donald Trump holds a midterm election campaign rally at an arena in Corinth on October 26. (REUTERS)
Trump offers $1 million for tipoffs that lead to voter fraud convictions
WORLD
27-10-2026 17:20 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
22 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.