logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Abdul El-Sayed (REUTERS)
Abdul El-Sayed (REUTERS)

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber while preserving a crucial Democratic seat in the party's fight for Senate control.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

El-Sayed's victory in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party's progressive wing and denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

El-Sayed, 42, a former public health official, focused on lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics. His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare program championed by progressives in his party.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday's midterm elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

His opponent Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent, entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans and had sought to cast El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism through alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic tropes.

Rogers also devoted significant effort to courting Jewish voters who may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his a??characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide.

But Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, he broke with the president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that ending both was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers.

Reuters

Abdul El-Sayed United States midterm election

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Protest outside Foreign Ministry building following the previous killing of a Japanese woman in Okinawa on October 8 (RETUERS)
Japan urges US to enforce discipline after second Marine arrest
WORLD
02-11-2026 21:05 HKT
Mail-in ballots are processed leading up to the midterm elections. (REUTERS)
US voters in a sour economic mood heading into midterm elections
WORLD
02-11-2026 20:53 HKT
Wall Street (REUTERS)
The mid-term races Wall Street and other financial firms are watching
WORLD
02-11-2026 20:14 HKT
Bulgaria's incumbent President and Presidential candidate Iliana Iotova. AFP
Divided Bulgaria votes in tense presidential runoff
WORLD
01-11-2026 21:18 HKT
Early voting for the 2026 midterm elections is underway in Virginia
Democratic wins would shift Congress' trade debate but fall short of US tariff rollbacks
WORLD
01-11-2026 19:54 HKT
US President Donald Trump holds a midterm election campaign rally at an arena in Corinth on October 26. (REUTERS)
Trump offers $1 million for tipoffs that lead to voter fraud convictions
WORLD
27-10-2026 17:20 HKT
Foie gras on toast. AFP
New York can ban foie gras sales
WORLD
31-03-2026 10:00 HKT
Spaghetti, toilet paper freeze solid in US deep freeze as storm kills 7
WORLD
28-01-2026 06:40 HKT
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Seoul court upholds ex-president Yoon's election conviction
WORLD
19 mins ago
A drone view of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship departing without passengers after residents living aboard the vessel were forced to disembark in Cambodia, as the operator said rising fuel prices linked to conflict involving Iran had made operations prohibitively expensive, in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn
Cruise ship leaves Cambodia after forcing hundreds of passengers off
WORLD
44 mins ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
21 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
03-11-2026 17:05 HKT
Arrested venue operator investigated over role in DJ Mao drugging as manhunt continues for 2 suspects
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.