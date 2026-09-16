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FINANCE

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming becomes Asia's richest person with $105bn fortune

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Zhang Yiming, founder and former global CEO of ByteDance. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Zhang Yiming, founder and former global CEO of ByteDance. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has become Asia's richest person for the first time, with a net worth exceeding US$105 billion (HK$819 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

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Zhang, 43, has seen his fortune grow eightfold over seven years, up from US$13 billion in March 2019, when Bloomberg first started tracking his wealth. 

He is now the world's 18th‑richest billionaire, followed by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao at 24th with US$81 billion, Tadashi Yanai of Fast Retailing (6288), parent of UNIQLO, at 28th with US$63.7 billion, Nongfu Spring (9633) founder Zhong Shanshan at 29th with US$59.1 billion, and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son at 35th with US$53.9 billion.

Hong Kong’s richest person is Robin Zeng Yuqun, founder and chairman of Chinese electric vehicle battery giant CATL (3750), with a net worth of US$52.2 billion, ranking 36th globally and eighth in Asia, while Li Ka-shing has a fortune of roughly US$46.9 billion, 44th worldwide and ninth in Asia. 

 

Frank Feng

 

TikTokByteDancebillionare

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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