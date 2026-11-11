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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

China's foreign minister holds call with US Rubio, China's state media reports

WORLD
6 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held "positive and constructive" call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, state news agency Xinhua reported, with Beijing expressing willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with Washington.

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The talks come roughly a week ahead of the APEC ​Economic Leaders' Meeting in China's Shenzhen where Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to meet.

The current momentum of stability in China-US relations has not come easily, Wang said, calling it "a rational choice made by the two major countries based on respective and shared interests," the Xinhua report said.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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