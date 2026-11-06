logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Rubio denies plans to leave post for White House bid

WORLD
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin (R), gestures to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House as Mullin heads to an interview on Pebble Beach on the North Lawn on November 3, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin (R), gestures to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House as Mullin heads to an interview on Pebble Beach on the North Lawn on November 3, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed reports Thursday that he was planning to leave the Trump administration as he weighs his next moves after Republicans' losses in midterm elections, according to The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It has "always been my plan" to work for President Donald Trump until the end of his term, Rubio told The Times in an interview.

Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, is widely considered a potential successor to Trump in the 2028 presidential race.

Just days before Tuesday's midterm elections, he made an unusual appearance alongside the US leader on the campaign trail, briefly stepping up on the podium to address a cheering crowd at a rally.

Rubio declined to answer questions about his political future on Thursday, however, saying: "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore."

On reports that he was considering an exit from the Trump administration, he told The New York Times: "I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you."

Earlier Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that Rubio was weighing whether to leave the administration.

The report added that Rubio spoke to White House officials about stepping down, and was asked to stay.

But the State Department has hit back sharply against reports that Rubio might leave.

Dylan Johnson, Assistant Secretary of State for global public affairs, called the Bloomberg article "totally made up."

He also called a report by news outlet The Independent, which said Rubio was planning to launch a bid for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, "completely baseless fake news."

Rubio has previously said that he would support Vice President JD Vance if he ran for president.

Vance is also widely considered a possible 2028 candidate.

AFP

RubioplanspostWhite House

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump signs a helmet on the day the final steel beam goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Democrats vow to rein in Trump as he shows off White House ballroom
WORLD
20 hours ago
US First Lady Melania Trump stands on the day she casts her ballot in the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
US first lady to host Ukrainian, Russian officials at White House
WORLD
05-11-2026 14:05 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/Pool
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says
WORLD
21-10-2026 16:54 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press at Registan Square, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, October 19, 2026. (Reuters)
US' Rubio says Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war
WORLD
19-10-2026 14:11 HKT
Servicemen of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set up Starlink satellite internet system, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Inna Varenytsia/File Photo
Order to limit Starshield for Ukraine came from inside White House, sources say
WORLD
16-10-2026 10:08 HKT
New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's legal career draws scrutiny
WORLD
15-10-2026 11:28 HKT
The CNN booth at the White House after US President Donald Trump announced he would ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight
WORLD
14-10-2026 14:42 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to board Air Force One after speaking at a campaign rally in Wasilla on October 13, 2026 at Elmdorf Air Force Base, Alaska. President Trump travelled to Alaska to headline a rally for incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), who will be facing off against Alaska Democratic Senate candidate, former Rep. Mary Peltola in the midterm elections. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
Trump, White House post video of UK man killed by tiger
WORLD
14-10-2026 11:18 HKT
Trump to appear at White House science event on Thursday
INNOVATION
08-10-2026 10:57 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference with Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir at the House of Collections, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death
WORLD
07-10-2026 10:15 HKT
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
21 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban
WORLD
8 hours ago
5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.