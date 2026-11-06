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WORLD

Trump's Washington arch wins key approval but judge could still block construction

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A model of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch, on the final day of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
A model of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch, on the final day of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot (76-meter) triumphal arch in Washington won a key approval late Thursday, which could lead to construction beginning quickly on the latest major project in his drive to reshape the US capital.

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The National Capital Planning Commission voted to approve the project after hearing from about 100 opponents, including Democratic lawmakers.

"It will snarl traffic for years, impact the nearby airport, and present even more serious threats to public safety that this commission has refused to acknowledge and grapple with," said Representative Don Beyer, who represents northern Virginia.

A judge considering several legal challenges could still block the start of construction. But if it gets the go-ahead, the Justice Department has said it expects an initial six to eight months of construction focused on excavation and foundation work could begin this week. Above-ground construction would start in May 2027 at the earliest, with the job expected to take 33 to 39 months total.

The National Park Service may also issue a permit or other authorization on Thursday, and launch construction this week, the government said in a court filing.

The arch is among several costly projects Trump is pushing in Washington despite opposition from local officials and preservationists. They include rebuilding the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, constructing a massive White House ballroom and overhauling the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The arch has faced significant opposition in the courts. The state of Virginia and the District of Columbia sued the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior on Saturday, seeking to halt the start of construction, calling it "legally indefensible" and arguing that Congress has not approved it.

The government contends Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it also authorized construction of a bridge across the Potomac River.

At an event on Monday to highlight improvements to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Trump said the arch would also serve as a military asset and would be able to house drones and snipers.

"It's right smack in the middle of everything, so very important for our military. But from a beautification standpoint, it'll be the most beautiful arch in the world," Trump said.

The arch, which would include an eternal flame and floodlights to make it visible to pilots, would be situated across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial on a highway roundabout near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

It would resemble the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, but stand more than 80 feet taller. It would also be nearly as tall as the US Capitol, which at 288 feet, can be seen across much of Washington. The site is near airplanes' final approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A rendering showed the flame would be held by a 60-foot-tall gold, winged female figure positioned atop the arch and flanked by gold flying eagles.

Reuters

TrumpWashington archkey approvaljudgeblockconstruction

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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