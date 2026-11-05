logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Democratic victories bring historic breakthroughs for women and minorities

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Texas Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, both Democrats, cheer with drinks while being surrounded by supporters at Whataburger in Austin, Texas, US, in this picture released November 4, 2026. James Talarico via X/Handout via REUTERS
Texas Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, both Democrats, cheer with drinks while being surrounded by supporters at Whataburger in Austin, Texas, US, in this picture released November 4, 2026. James Talarico via X/Handout via REUTERS

Voters across the US elected a historic slate of women, candidates of color and other underrepresented politicians on Tuesday, reshaping the face of political leadership as Democrats rode a wave of dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's administration to major gains nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Democrats flipped control of both the House of Representatives and Senate while winning key statewide races, delivering a series of milestone victories.

Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina elected governor of Texas, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan the first Muslim elected to the US Senate and Deb Haaland of New Mexico the first Native American woman elected governor. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a US state while Xavier Becerra was the first Latino elected as governor of California. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire made history as the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate.

Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra gestures, on election night for the 2026 California gubernatorial primary at his election night watch party, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra gestures, on election night for the 2026 California gubernatorial primary at his election night watch party, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Democratic US Senate candidate and US Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH), accompanied by his husband Vann Bentley, celebrates after Republican US Senate candidate and former US Senator John E. Sununu conceded the race, at his Election Night rally during the US midterm elections in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Democratic US Senate candidate and US Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH), accompanied by his husband Vann Bentley, celebrates after Republican US Senate candidate and former US Senator John E. Sununu conceded the race, at his Election Night rally during the US midterm elections in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses supporters as she celebrates winning Georgia's race for governor and becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state, during an election night rally for the US midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Taylor Edgerton
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses supporters as she celebrates winning Georgia's race for governor and becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state, during an election night rally for the US midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Taylor Edgerton
Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed smiles after his victory in the US midterm elections, during an Election Night rally, in Detroit, Michigan, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed smiles after his victory in the US midterm elections, during an Election Night rally, in Detroit, Michigan, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The breakthroughs marked a striking expansion of who holds political power at the highest levels of American government, in a country where people of marginalized backgrounds have long been underrepresented.

"From coast to coast, voters ... spoke with clarity. Democrats must now govern courageously," former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said in a statement.

Pollsters and political analysts said the Democratic gains appeared to stem from a combination of economic frustration and dissatisfaction with the Iran war, tariffs, aggressive immigration enforcement, perceived government corruption and the country's broader direction, among other issues.

Democrats made unexpected gains in deeply conservative states, suggesting the party attracted Republicans while rebuilding support within its traditional coalition, analysts, civil rights leaders and grassroots voter organizations said. Black and Latino voters had become increasingly contested constituencies in recent election cycles.

"You can't take for granted the Hispanic voters in this country, the Black voters in this country, the young voters in this country, and if we don't deliver, they can swing right back," said Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers.

Democratic victories in Republican-leaning states helped flip the House and Senate and signaled a broader voter backlash against Republican leadership, said Vanderbilt University political scientist John Geer, who studies public opinion.

"It's an old-fashioned thumping that we haven't seen in quite a while," Geer said. Republicans made a series of promises in 2024, "and almost none of them were kept. This is the public's reaction to it."

Economic concerns, including the rising costs of housing, healthcare, food and fuel, cut across racial and political lines, said Greg Lewis, executive director of Souls to the Polls, a Milwaukee-based civic engagement organization.

Lewis, who voted for Wisconsin Democrat David Crowley, the state's first Black governor-elect, said voters were frustrated with the economic pressures facing their families.

"When you start getting into people's pockets, you have a problem," Lewis said.

In Texas, Hinojosa's defeat of Governor Greg Abbott ended a 31-year Republican hold on the governor's office. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate race, delivering one of the night's biggest surprises in a state Trump carried comfortably in 2024.

Democrat Jon Rosenthal won a seat on the Railroad Commission of Texas, becoming the first Jewish candidate elected to statewide executive office, according to the Jewish Herald-Voice.

"We all had hope, but to see it come to fruition is breathtaking," said Joshua Arce, a Texas resident and president of Partnership With Native Americans. He said the results reflected a Republican Party that had failed to offer voters a compelling policy agenda.

The election's gains in representation were not limited to Democrats. In Florida, US Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican, became the first Black governor elected in the state's history.

Melik Abdul, a Republican strategist and Trump supporter, said the result underscored tensions between the party's criticism of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and the growing prominence of Black Republicans.

"Republicans spent the last year linking DEI to Black people and the idea that they were unqualified. How ironic that a Black guy ends up being the biggest win that Republicans had," Abdul said.

FROM REPRESENTATION TO INFLUENCE

But experts cautioned that electoral breakthroughs do not automatically translate into greater political influence, lasting policy changes or institutional reform.

The ability of newly elected officials to shape legislation, control congressional committee agendas, direct government spending and influence party leadership will depend on the institutions they enter, the coalitions they build and the balance of power within their parties, political experts said.

Within the Congressional Black Caucus and the Democratic Party more broadly, an influx of new lawmakers could expose generational tensions between established members who hold influential leadership and committee positions and younger lawmakers seeking a greater role in shaping the party's agenda, said Nadia Brown, director of women's and gender studies at Georgetown University.

"What I think is going to happen, what we've seen is, unfortunately, is that the older members and those in leadership will cannibalize their young, and that's what I'm really concerned about," Brown said.

Brown said longstanding barriers facing many communities, especially unemployment for Black women, are unlikely to disappear simply because more women and people of color won office.

"What was broken by a stroke of a pen cannot be fixed with another, and so it's going to take time to rebuild," Brown said.

Reuters

Democratic victorieshistoric breakthroughswomenminorities

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP People vote at a polling location on Election Day during the midterm elections in Akron, Ohio on November 3, 2026.
Historic leadership firsts for minorities across US in midterm vote
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP This picture taken on September 29, 2026 shows Garudayaksa FC's Nastasia Suci Ramadhani posing for a photograph during a football training session in Bekasi, West Java province.
'High hopes' as Indonesian women get a football league, again
WORLD
15-10-2026 16:49 HKT
A month's supply of testosterone gel is displayed in its box in Melrose, Massachusetts, U.S., September 9, 2026. Amy Swan/Handout via REUTERS
Testosterone scripts for women rise, along with denials and delays
WORLD
15-09-2026 19:38 HKT
Kim Kyong Yong (2nd L #17) of Naegohyang Women's FC celebrates scoring her team's second goal with teammates during the AFC Women's Champions League semi-final football match between North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC and South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
North Korean women deny 'rough' play ahead of Asian club final
WORLD
22-05-2026 19:18 HKT
Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke poses with Fatemeh Pasandideh, Mona Hamoudi, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, Zahra Ghanbari and Zahra Sarbali, the five women from the Iranian women’s soccer team who were granted humanitarian visas, in Queensland, Australia, March 9, 2026. @Tony_Burke on X/Handout via REUTERS
Iran women players thank Australian government for protection
WORLD
17-04-2026 15:25 HKT
Hikari Maruyama (center) and Runa Kurosawa (left) stand in the women-only quarters during their break time inside the amphibious transport ship JS Osumi (LST-4001) in waters close to Okinawa, Japan November 14, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist
WORLD
08-04-2026 18:02 HKT
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Chelsea v AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 10, 2025 Chelsea's Maika Hamano celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Culture clash spelt shock end for Japan women's first foreign coach
WORLD
03-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP This general view from Place du Trocadero shows the Olympic rings on The Eiffel Tower in Paris on September 6, 2024.
Olympic women's sport to be limited to 'biological females'
WORLD
27-03-2026 11:08 HKT
A view shows the state flag of Russia before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia to refer women who don't want children to psychologists
WORLD
19-03-2026 21:29 HKT
A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata, India, May 3, 2022. REUTERS
Indian women emerge as biggest winners in current gold rally: Julius Baer
FINANCE
06-03-2026 18:14 HKT
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
7 hours ago
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.