North Korean women deny 'rough' play ahead of Asian club final

The coach of the first North Korean sports team to visit the South in eight years said his players were not "rough" as they prepare for Saturday's Asian Women's Champions League final.

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Naegohyang Women's FC take on Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza in the South Korean city of Suwon, having beaten Suwon FC Women in the semi-finals at the same stadium earlier this week.

The rare North-South semi-final was a hard-fought match played in a fair spirit without any major flashpoints.

Three Naegohyang players and two from Suwon were shown yellow cards over 90 minutes played in torrential rain.

Naegohyang coach Ri Yu Il said he expected the final to be played according to the letter of the law.

"Since coming here, I have heard the expression 'rough match' being used several times by some of the opposing team's players and public opinion, even at the semi-final stage," he said on Friday.

"First of all, I don't really understand what that means.

"Since football is a game played according to rules and with referees present, I don't really know what that expression implies," he added.

Interest in Naegohyang's arrival in the South has been intense, with 7,087 semi-final tickets sold out within hours of going on sale.

A large group of spectators from civic groups backed by Seoul's unification ministry was in the stadium to support both teams.

Naegohyang's arrival at South Korea's Incheon International Airport last week saw players and officials surrounded by throngs of reporters and supporters holding welcome signs.

- 'Mental fortitude' -

Ri said his team were ready to take the final step against Tokyo and be crowned champions.

"I hope this final serves as a valuable opportunity for our team to develop into a stronger and more excellent team," he said.

"I believe this is a goal just as important as winning the championship."

Women's football is one of North Korea's strongest international sports, with their national sides regularly competing at the highest levels in Asia and globally.

North Korea rank 11th in the FIFA women's world ranking, far above their men's team, which is ranked 118th.

"We have accumulated considerable experience and lessons from the matches so far," said Naegohyang captain Kim Kyong Yong, who scored the winner against Suwon.

"In this match, we will make full use of the strong mental fortitude unique to Korean women, our high collectivist spirit, and various game strategies to ensure we become victors."

Tokyo reached the final with a 3-1 win over Australia's Melbourne City.

Tokyo beat Naegohyang 4-0 in Myanmar when they met in the competition's group stage.

Coach Naoki Kusunose said he was not expecting a repeat scoreline in the final.

"Naegohyang have a lot of power and skill," he said.

"We beat them in the first round, but it won't be easy to do that again. We will need to take maximum care or we will be overpowered."

AFP