Iran women players thank Australian government for protection

Iranian women's soccer players Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh thanked the Australian government on Friday for offering a "safe haven" and said they wished to resume their sporting careers after rebuilding their lives.

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In their first public comments since being granted humanitarian visas, the players said in a statement the compassion and support shown to them had provided them hope for a future where they could live and compete in safety.

"We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the Australian government, and particularly Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, for granting us humanitarian protection and a safe haven in this beautiful country," they said.

Australia initially granted humanitarian visas to six players and one support staff member from the Iran squad after their Asian Cup campaign in Australia began just as the United States and Israel launched air-strikes on Iran.

Five of the group subsequently changed their minds and decided to return home, leaving only Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh in Australia.

The duo began training with A-League Women's team Brisbane Roar last month.

"At this stage, our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives," they said.

"We are elite athletes, and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia."

Concerns over the Iranian players' safety surfaced after several players did not sing the national anthem at an Asian Cup match, with Iranian state TV labelling them "wartime traitors".

The rest of the team arrived home in Iran last month via the Turkish border after a fraught return journey from Australia.

Reuters