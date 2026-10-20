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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

South Korea to pull more Ukraine embassy staff after POW dispute

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures, showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures, showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

 South Korea will withdraw additional embassy personnel from Ukraine following Kyiv's lack of "constructive response" in a dispute about North Korean prisoners of war, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

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South Korea recalled its ambassador this month after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to the South.

The disclosure breached an understanding to keep the transfer confidential so as to protect the soldiers and their families in the North, Seoul said.

Seoul had told Ukraine of its position via multiple channels but had not received a sufficient response from Kyiv, ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said on Tuesday.

"This measure was taken because we judged it necessary to facilitate an amicable resolution of the issue and restore trust between the two countries," Park told a regular press briefing, without saying how many staff would leave.

A chargé d’affaires would stay on in Kyiv to maintain diplomatic communication along with all consular staff, in order to protect South Korean nationals, Park added.

Persistent air strike threats across Ukraine had also made it difficult to ensure staff safety, he said.

Last week Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told the RBC-Ukraine news outlet that Kyiv considered the matter closed.

He attributed the dispute to differing interpretations of confidentiality arrangements, saying Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations.

Reuters

South KoreaUkraineembassy staffPOWdispute

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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