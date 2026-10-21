logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Prince Harry hopes 'to draw line' under past battles

WORLD
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan react during a visit to in Nottingham on October 15. (AFP)
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan react during a visit to in Nottingham on October 15. (AFP)

Britain's Prince Harry has said he hopes to "draw a line" under past battles, including with his family, and wants to work things out with his cancer-afflicted father, King Charles III and estranged brother, Prince William.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an interview with GQ magazine recorded last month but released on Tuesday, Harry also revealed his guilt over his last phone call with his mum, Princess Diana.

Harry, known as the Duke of Sussex, said he was "optimistic" after he and his wife, Meghan, and two young children relocated to Britain in August in a surprise move after six years living abroad.

"There is, you know, some battles that have been fought, necessarily so, but hopefully we can all draw a line under that," he told GQ in an interview recorded in New York.

"With everything else that's going on in the world, there's aspects of the past that I'm sure all of us -- me, my family, some of the British press -- that we'd all like to leave that behind us and work for the greater good."

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain after stepping down as working royals in 2020, amid a major rift with his family.

They have enrolled their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in a British school believed to be in the rural Cotswolds area where they are thought to be living.

Harry confirmed the family moved back for the "opportunities" it presented, adding that giving the children a taste of British schooling "meant a lot to me".

'SCARS ARE FOREVER'

He said he had also wanted to "be back closer to my family and to be back on UK soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there".

Harry insisted he wanted things to "work out" with his 77-year-old father, who is being treated for an undisclosed cancer, and brother William, heir to the British throne and from whom he remains estranged.

"The most important thing is to reconcile," he said, adding: "Scars stick around forever".

Last week Harry and Meghan were greeted by crowds of well-wishers on their first joint public appearance since their return.

"I'm hopeful," the prince added. "I'm not naive ... And I think a large part of this is about respect as well.

"Our position is really quite clear now. And hopefully we can get on with life."

He noted that he had had years of therapy after his mother, Diana, was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 when he was just 12.

Harry told GQ: "One of my biggest regrets is that last phone call I had with her," explaining he had just wanted to run off to play with his cousins.

"If I'd known it was the last call with her, how different that conversation would be," Harry said.

The "guilt and stuff that just really stuck with me. It was like heavy".

Agence France-Presse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff upon his arrival at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 21, 2026. Obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS
Putin hosts Trump envoy for new Ukraine peace talks, frees US citizen held in Russia
WORLD
10 mins ago
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 20. (REUTERS)
Gaza rescuers, hospitals say Israeli strikes kill seven
WORLD
13 mins ago
US President Donald Trump walks offstage after an election rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport on October 20. (AFP)
Trump administration says it has revoked over 300,000 visas
WORLD
19 mins ago
A patient receives a Sculptra injectable in Miami, Florida, US, December 2021. Galderma/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
WORLD
38 mins ago
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro. (REUTERS)
Brazil's presidential candidates seek to disqualify each other
WORLD
47 mins ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/Pool
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says
WORLD
59 mins ago
US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack (REUTERS)
'23 regime changes and none of them have worked': US envoy details MidEast strategy shift
WORLD
59 mins ago
A hand is seen on a laptop with binary codes displayed in front of the EU flag in this illustration taken, August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix
WORLD
1 hour ago
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo
North Korea tells border troops to take 'resolute action' if South threatens their safety
WORLD
1 hour ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
Trump vetoes Israeli attack on Iran ahead of US midterms
WORLD
2 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.