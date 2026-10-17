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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A test of the upgraded Hwasong-11LA ground-to-ground tactical short-range ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, April 19, 2026, in this picture released on April 20, 2026, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
A test of the upgraded Hwasong-11LA ground-to-ground tactical short-range ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea, April 19, 2026, in this picture released on April 20, 2026, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea conducted an underwater test of a new torpedo weapon system on Thursday to verify technological upgrades, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, describing the test as a success and a significant step in the country's naval development.

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The test verified propulsion technology developed through more than 180 tests over the past five years, KCNA said, adding that artificial intelligence was used for target detection and guidance in the new high-speed precision-guided torpedo.

The test is the latest in a run of North Korean weapons launches. It comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as both Koreas race to develop weapons capable of evading missile defences.

The test was part of routine defence research activities aimed at advancing the country's weapons systems, KCNA said, adding that it demonstrated improvements in propulsion efficiency and the performance of the torpedo's rocket propulsion system.

The latest test came after North Korea said it had tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday to verify its navy's mission capabilities and the reliability of its war deterrent.

Pyongyang has been seeking to develop modern missile submarines alongside ballistic and cruise missiles, test-launching them from various platforms, including an aging submarine.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first test-firing of a domestically developed hypersonic missile last week.

Seoul's test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, a maneuverable weapon that can change course during flight, came days after North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong Un, had also overseen a test of an intermediate-range hypersonic missile.

Reuters

North KoreaAI-equipped torpedo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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