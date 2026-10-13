logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Damaged and drained, Indonesia's peatlands go up in smoke

WORLD
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP Local residents and volunteers of the local fire brigade battle a peatland fire at Gambut village in Banjar, South Kalimantan on October 2, 2026.
Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP Local residents and volunteers of the local fire brigade battle a peatland fire at Gambut village in Banjar, South Kalimantan on October 2, 2026.

For weeks on end, parts of Indonesian Borneo have resembled an Armageddon landscape with masked residents immersed in a putrid, red-brown haze as wildfires devour peatlands near homes and farms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Burning slowly, mostly under the surface and sometimes for months on end, peatland fires are responsible for much of the dry season haze that this year has tainted air as far afield as Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

 

- What are peatlands? -

 

Peatlands are composed of organic material that does not completely decompose in water-logged conditions and has settled over thousands of years into a layered soil-like substance.

Healthy peatlands are home to diverse plants and trees like nutmeg and durian, and animals that can include endangered orangutans, clouded leopards, Sumatran tigers, sun bears and tapirs.

They are porous and absorbent, making them critical for flood containment.

While they cover only about three percent of global land, peatlands store about a third of the world's soil carbon -- double that trapped by forests.

Indonesia has the world's biggest share of tropical peatland, about a third of the global total.

 

- Why are they burning? -

 

Of Indonesia's estimated 24.2 million hectares (93,400 square miles) of peatland, 16.4 million hectares have been degraded and are vulnerable to fire, according to the Pantau Gambut NGO.

The culprit is mainly industrial-scale plantations for timber, pulp and paper, rice paddies and palm oil, of which Indonesia is the world's biggest producer by far.

To cultivate peatlands, they are drained with canal networks that in Indonesia span about 285,000 kilometres (177,000 miles), according to Pantau Gambut research -- seven times the circumference of Earth.

The water runs into rivers or the sea, leaving the dried-out peatlands vulnerable to burning, especially in strong El Nino years that can bring severe drought to Indonesia.

Peatland fires are often imperceptible but for the foul smoke they emit and the heat they generate underfoot.

The many layers of thick carbon can keep smouldering in "zombie fires" for weeks, and are hard to put out.

 

- What are the impacts? -

 

While less than a third of wildfires in Indonesia are on peatlands, they produce most of the haze, according to Greenpeace research.

This toxic smog contains harmful elements including formaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide and ammonia, as well as PM2.5 particles small enough to penetrate the lungs or bloodstream.

The World Health Organization has linked PM2.5 exposure to increased illness and death.

Indonesia and Malaysia have shut hundreds of schools over haze, and more than 170,000 people in Indonesia required treatment for acute respiratory infections in August and September, according to the health ministry.

Many more fell ill in Malaysia and Singapore.

Peatland fires also ravage the habitats of animals, further imperilling already endangered species such as orangutans and Sumatran rhinos.

 

- What about greenhouse gases? -

 

By October 6, Indonesian wildfires had emitted 140.5 megatonnes of planet-warming carbon, around 13 percent of the global total this year, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

That was the highest figure for Indonesia fire emissions since 2019, another strong El Nino year.

Indonesia emits significant greenhouse gases from its coal-powered electricity grid, and is seeking to reduce its emissions in part by relying on forests, peatlands and other land ecosystems to absorb more than they emit.

 

- What is being done? -

 

Activists and experts say concession licences for extractive activities on peatlands must be revoked, and peatlands should be rewetted and planted with native species.

Canals should be blocked, they say.

Indonesia has a moratorium in place on new permits to clear 66 million hectares of land designated as primary forest and peatland.

In a statement last year, the government said it had rewetted 4.16 million hectares of peatland, built 45,000 canal barriers and replanted various native species.

But there are doubts about some of that work.

"Today, some of the peat hydrological units that have received major restoration efforts... have experienced fires and have some of the highest hotspot counts," Greenpeace forest campaigner Belgis Habiba told AFP.

Last month, the government announced the creation of a new National Peatland and Mangrove Management agency to replace a body whose mandate expired in 2024.

The agency's remit and resources are still being worked out, but there are concerns its name mentions neither restoration nor protection.

"Does managing in this context serve as a pretext for the state to grant new concessions on peatlands?" asked Belgis.

The forestry ministry did not reply to AFP's request for input.

AFP

DamageddrainedIndonesiapeatlands

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP Coffins containing the identified remains of victims from the Virgo 8 ship disaster are prepared for repatriation to their respective hometowns at Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia on September 28, 2026.
Indonesia arrests captain of ferry that sank, killing dozens
WORLD
01-10-2026 20:15 HKT
Photo by ABIMANYU / AFP An official carries away furniture from one of the "villas" in the Cibinong men's prison, where inmates allegedly paid rent for the luxury accommodation, during the demolition of the structures on the prison grounds in Bogor on September 30, 2026.
Indonesia razes poolside prison 'villas' where whisky, TVs seized
WORLD
30-09-2026 20:14 HKT
Photo by HERIBERTUS / AFP Members of the all-women The Power of Mama (TPoM) volunteer firefighting team spray water onto smouldering peatland in Mensubuk Lama, Tanjungpura Village, Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan on September 26, 2026.
Women fight fires and sexism in Indonesian Borneo
WORLD
30-09-2026 14:43 HKT
Haze shrouds Jakarta on September 17, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Indonesia accepts Malaysia's help to tackle wildfires
WORLD
19-09-2026 17:54 HKT
A passenger evacuated from the Virgo Transport 8 ship that sank while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, receives treatments at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Indonesia recovers three bodies as effort begins to right capsized ship
WORLD
18-09-2026 19:42 HKT
Rescuers using a stretcher carry a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, upon arrival at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Indonesian divers face high-risk challenges to reach capsized ferry
WORLD
18-09-2026 14:06 HKT
Photo by WAHYUDI / AFP A peatland firefighting task force extinguishes a fire in the Tambang area of Kampar, in the Riau province on August 27, 2026.
Smog scuppers Japan force helping fight Indonesia wildfires
WORLD
17-09-2026 19:59 HKT
Rescuers using a stretcher carry a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, upon arrival at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Indonesian rescuers plan to right capsized ship as weather hampers search for 129 missing people
WORLD
17-09-2026 13:31 HKT
A passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, sits on a stretcher upon arrival at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea
WORLD
16-09-2026 16:51 HKT
Rescuers work during a search operation after the Virgo Transport 8 ferry sank while sailing from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, in the Java Sea, Indonesia, September 13, 2026. Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS)/Handout via REUTERS
Rough weather hinders third-day search for 129 missing after ferry capsizes in Indonesia
WORLD
15-09-2026 11:34 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
15 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
14 hours ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.