logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indonesia recovers three bodies as effort begins to right capsized ship

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A passenger evacuated from the Virgo Transport 8 ship that sank while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, receives treatments at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
A passenger evacuated from the Virgo Transport 8 ship that sank while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, receives treatments at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Indonesian divers retrieved three bodies from a passenger ship that capsized and sank in the Java Sea, although more than 100 passengers remain missing, a Navy official told Reuters on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The divers managed to enter the ship in a salvage operation and found the bodies of two men and a woman, the official, Edy Setyawan, said. But strong currents forced a halt to the underwater search, which would be resumed on Saturday, he added.

"Our golden period to dive is between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m." he said. "After that, the current is unfavourable."

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 243 people on a 20-hour voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when it capsized in bad weather early on Sunday.

Nine people have now been confirmed dead, with 108 survivors, but 126 passengers remain unaccounted for.

After strong currents and large waves stymied searchers for five days, authorities decided on Friday to right the ship to make the rescue effort easier.

BODIES RECOVERED AFTER BREAKING GLASS IN WINDOW

Three Navy divers initially intended to install a safety line near the ship early on Friday, when they suddenly glimpsed a floating body through a ship's window, Edy said.

They immediately broke the glass to reach the body, he added.

Murky green water flooded out as soon as the glass was broken, possibly from dirt inside the ship, said one of the divers, Rajab Suwarno.

"After I cleaned it up, we began the evacuation and pulled out the body," he told broadcaster Kompas TV.

Along with two more bodies found later, it will be taken to Banjarmasin on Borneo island, where most of the families were waiting, said Edy, adding that Friday's underwater search involved 17 Navy personnel.

OPERATION BEGINS TO RIGHT THE SHIP

Indonesia began the operation to right the ship that had sunk to the seabed after staying partially afloat for days, authorities said.

The aim is to pull the ship into shallower water before pulling it right side up, said Galih Nurna Putra, a Navy commander in Banjarmasin.

"The salvage operation is already underway," he added, following observation carried out on Thursday. "Today the team will likely move toward the location (of the ship)."

The operation will be led by the ship's owner, as Indonesian law requires, and backed by the rescue agency, the navy, and maritime police, said I Putu Sudayana, the head of the Banjarmasin rescue agency.

Indonesia sent eight ships and two helicopters on Friday to scour the waters for survivors, Putu said, although strong winds, currents and waves still hamper the effort.

Two representatives of victims' families were also allowed to join the effort, in order to experience firsthand the harsh weather at the site and the technical challenges of the search, he added.

Reuters

Indonesiathree bodieseffortcapsized ship

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rescuers using a stretcher carry a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, upon arrival at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Indonesian divers face high-risk challenges to reach capsized ferry
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo by WAHYUDI / AFP A peatland firefighting task force extinguishes a fire in the Tambang area of Kampar, in the Riau province on August 27, 2026.
Smog scuppers Japan force helping fight Indonesia wildfires
WORLD
17-09-2026 19:59 HKT
Rescuers using a stretcher carry a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, upon arrival at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Indonesian rescuers plan to right capsized ship as weather hampers search for 129 missing people
WORLD
17-09-2026 13:31 HKT
A passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, sits on a stretcher upon arrival at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea
WORLD
16-09-2026 16:51 HKT
Rescuers work during a search operation after the Virgo Transport 8 ferry sank while sailing from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, in the Java Sea, Indonesia, September 13, 2026. Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS)/Handout via REUTERS
Rough weather hinders third-day search for 129 missing after ferry capsizes in Indonesia
WORLD
15-09-2026 11:34 HKT
An aerial view of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ship that capsized in Indonesia's Java sea, September 13, 2026, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
Indonesia rescuers battle turbulent seas in search for 129 people after passenger ship capsizes
WORLD
14-09-2026 13:11 HKT
Relatives of affected passengers look on as a National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) officer writes updates on a whiteboard amid ongoing rescue operations . (AFP)
Indonesia says six killed, 130 missing after ferry capsizes off Java
WORLD
13-09-2026 19:29 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / ODISHA FOREST DEPARTMENT / AFP This handout photograph taken on September 8, 2026 and released by the Odisha Forest Department shows orangutans sitting next to bananas upon their rescue by officials at the Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest in Balasore district, in India's Odisha state.
Indonesia to bring back baby orangutans allegedly trafficked to India
WORLD
11-09-2026 19:40 HKT
This photograph shows a sign of the FIFA at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters on August in Zurich on August 27, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Indonesia, Hong Kong to host new 14-team FIFA ASEAN Cup
NEWS
10-09-2026 17:57 HKT
A firefighter uses a tree branch to try and douse the flames amid a wildfire in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Abriansyah Liberto
Indonesian wildfire emissions surge to world's highest, data shows
WORLD
09-09-2026 16:30 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Mainland visitor sparks debate over Hong Kong subway escalator etiquette
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.