logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

India detains youth protest leader to defuse rally against election chief

WORLD
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A security official watches as Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel march on the day of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
A security official watches as Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel march on the day of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Police detained scores of protesters and their leaders on in the Indian capital on Saturday amid patrols by thousands of security forces, with travel and telecoms links suspended, in a lockdown to stop a youth protest asking the election chief to quit.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The protest by the "Cockroach" youth movement aimed to draw thousands of demonstrators against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a revision of voter lists that critics say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Long live the revolution," chanted some of the young protesters in central Delhi chased by police, who dragged scores of others into buses to be taken away, even as more arrived, a Reuters witness said.

"This is violating the rights of the people and the country will not tolerate this anymore," Yogendra Solanki, one of those being pushed into a bus, told Reuters.

Police also detained 'Cockroach Janta Party' founder Abhijeet Dipke and senior leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as the aircraft bringing them to Delhi arrived from Mumbai, CJP said in a statement.

"I have come to be arrested, arrest me ... I am not afraid of you guys," Dipke told police officers who spoke to the trio on board the aircraft, television images showed.

"No, this is not an arrest," one police officer replied. "Please cooperate."

DELHI LOCKED DOWN TO FOIL PROTEST

CJP condemned the "authoritarian detention" of its leaders, which it called a "pre-planned interception" aimed at crippling the leadership of Saturday's rally and demanded their immediate release.

Representatives of two digital media outlets said on X that police detained four of their reporters while covering the protest.

Some lawyers protesting outside the Supreme Court were also picked up, the president of its bar association posted on X.

There was no immediate comment from police on the detentions.

Elsewhere across the city of 20 million, 45 metro stations and markets were shut and mobile internet suspended in the central business district.

Police boarded buses to check for protesters after stopping them at points of entry into the city, with cars and other vehicles also subjected to checks, Reuters witnesses said.

Barricades and concrete blocks stopped traffic, while anti-riot vehicles mounted with tear gas guns were stationed on key routes, they said.

"Why is the prime minister so scared of the country's youth, the country's people?" Dipke had asked before leaving for Delhi.

"Why did you need to close all the railways, the metro, the internet has been closed, roads have been closed? ... this is nothing but fear," he told the ANI news agency in the financial capital of Mumbai.

The protesters aimed to gather at Jantar Mantar, a protest site designated by authorities in the heart of New Delhi, at 10 a.m., but security curbs delayed their schedule.

NEW CHALLENGE TO MODI

The protest, which the CJP called an effort to "Save Democracy", is planned as the biggest of a series of demonstrations launched last week after the Indian Express newspaper said Kumar's deputies had queried and disagreed with him over list revisions that dropped about 130 million voters.

That number exceeds the population of Japan.

Opposition parties have long accused the government of trying to fix voter lists to its advantage and were quick to resurrect the allegations following the report.

Kumar has not commented but the Election Commission and the BJP have denied the allegations.

The BJP says Modi's popularity and India's economic growth are key reasons for its electoral dominance and accuses opposition parties of misleading the country as they are unable to win elections.

Nonetheless, the near daily protests by opposition groups pose a new political challenge to Modi, just months after similar demonstrations forced his education minister to quit over exam paper leaks.

They also come months before a series of key state elections starting in early 2027.

On Friday, Delhi police said they had not given permission for the protest and violators would face the law, but the CJP stuck to its plan on grounds of exercising a fundamental right.

DELETIONS AFFECTED STATE POLLS, OPPOSITION ALLEGES

The protesters accuse the BJP of using the revision of voter lists to sway election results, in collusion with its appointees in the Election Commission, including Kumar.

Opposition parties say the voter deletions affected the outcome of some recent state elections won by the BJP, and have cast a shadow on elections in the world's largest democracy.

Election Commission data shows about 130 million names, have been deleted from voter lists during the verification exercise, including 63 million who relocated, 30 million who could not be traced, and 28 million dead.

The commission says the count represents voter entries flagged during the draft revision stage and voters wrongly removed can enroll again.

Reuters

Indiayouth protestleaderrallyelection chief

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS.
India gold demand slows as prices rebound; China emerges from holiday lull
FINANCE
09-10-2026 14:43 HKT
Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk. (AFP/File)
India says satellite rules 'fair' after Musk claim
WORLD
08-10-2026 13:15 HKT
Police officers detain protesters during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 2, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Cockroach Janata Party, student groups to protest, demand poll chief's resignation
WORLD
02-10-2026 15:05 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / ODISHA FOREST DEPARTMENT / AFP
Baby orangutans in India expose 'frightening' scale of trafficking
WORLD
18-09-2026 14:22 HKT
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. (Reuters)
India's Modi and China's Xi push business links, border peace as ties revive
CHINA
13-09-2026 12:12 HKT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
India-China relations, from conflict to cautious thaw
CHINA
12-09-2026 13:03 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / ODISHA FOREST DEPARTMENT / AFP This handout photograph taken on September 8, 2026 and released by the Odisha Forest Department shows orangutans sitting next to bananas upon their rescue by officials at the Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest in Balasore district, in India's Odisha state.
Indonesia to bring back baby orangutans allegedly trafficked to India
WORLD
11-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo by VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks from his plane after arriving at Palam Air Base in New Delhi on September 11, 2026.
Putin arrives in India for BRICS summit coloured by wars
WORLD
11-09-2026 10:01 HKT
An artist gives final touches to paintings of BRICS member countries' leaders in Amritsar on September 10, 2026 ahead of the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Wars pose a test as India hosts BRICS summit with Russia, Iran leaders
WORLD
10-09-2026 17:50 HKT
A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
India's Serious Fraud Office recommends 'detailed' probe into Xiaomi's business in country
CHINA
10-09-2026 15:33 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
21 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Hong Kong universities secure record rankings in latest Stanford top scientists list
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.