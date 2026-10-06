logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns

WORLD
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Governments, courts and companies are considering restrictions and examining existing rules on smart glasses amid worries that the technology, brought to mainstream by Meta's META.O Ray-Bans, could be used to photograph, film or audio-record confidential materials or people without their knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here is a summary of what countries and regions are doing to protect people's privacy, in alphabetical order.

AUSTRALIA

The federal government said in September it was considering barring the use of camera-equipped smart glasses in government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns.

Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher asked the country's Public Service Commission for advice on whether their use should be prohibited and what exemptions might be required.

BRITAIN

Courts in England and Wales have prohibited the use of Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

British cinema operators are also introducing policies to prohibit ​or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, the UK Cinema Association said in August.

EUROPEAN UNION

Smart glasses have attracted scrutiny from European privacy regulators and some lawmakers, and the European Data Protection Board has commissioned a report into their "social acceptability".

Member of the European Parliament Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová also urged the European Commission, which has not proposed legislation specifically targeting smart glasses, to consider possible action.

NORWAY

The government said it planned to propose a temporary ban on the use of ​AI glasses in places where the public ​regularly gather, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events.

Norway's capital Oslo banned smart glasses in schools in August.

UNITED STATES

New York's Unified Court System banned smart glasses from all its court facilities from July 20. The rule covers prescription and non-prescription eyewear or headwear containing cameras, microphones, computers or other technology capable of recording video or audio. Visitors carrying them must hand them over to court personnel for safekeeping before entering.

Reuters

 

Countriesbansmart glassesprivacy concerns

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The CNN booth at the White House after US President Donald Trump announced he would ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
CNN, MS NOW, Politico ask judge to extend block on White House ban
WORLD
29-09-2026 16:51 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US court sides with Pentagon in Anthropic AI ban
WORLD
26-09-2026 18:08 HKT
MS NOW White House correspondents Laura Barron-Lopez and Jake Traylor make a fist bump following a live broadcast, after being allowed entry, following a judge's order calling for access to be restored immediately for reporters from CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after US President Donald Trump banned the news outlets from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Why the court fight over the White House media ban isn't over
WORLD
25-09-2026 20:03 HKT
Muse Charm.
Meta launches AI gadget Charm as race for post-smartphone hardware heats up
INNOVATION
24-09-2026 10:06 HKT
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP The White House logo is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2026.
Judge urged to lift Trump's White House ban on media outlets
WORLD
24-09-2026 09:47 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
News outlets will ask judge to end Trump's White House ban at hearing
WORLD
23-09-2026 20:09 HKT
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta leans into AI, smart glasses amid privacy pushback
WORLD
23-09-2026 18:30 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Meta smart glasses on display during the Meta annual Connect conference at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
WORLD
22-09-2026 18:22 HKT
An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MSNOW and POLITICO hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after US President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump's White House media ban faces long odds in court, legal experts say
WORLD
22-09-2026 18:13 HKT
MS Now correspondent Akayla Gardner reports outside the White House grounds after President Donald Trump banned MS Now, CNN, and Politico in a Truth Social post, in Washington, D.C., US, September 20, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
WORLD
22-09-2026 14:18 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.