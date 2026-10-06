logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Britain likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Jerusalem consulate closes, sources say

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A view of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Britain is likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Israel carries out its order to shut the British consulate in East Jerusalem this week in a dispute over sanctions targeting Israeli settlements, four sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel on September 8 ordered Britain to close the East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain said it would impose a ban on trade of goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The 30-day deadline for Britain to close the consulate ends on Thursday, which will impact around 30 British diplomats who work there, along with their family members, the sources said.

If the consulate is closed, Britain is likely to respond by expelling a similar number of Israeli diplomats from Israel's embassy to the United Kingdom, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The sources did not say how quickly Britain would act if the consulate closes. After Britain announced the sanctions, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused London of interfering in this month's Israeli general election.

The British foreign office did not respond to a request for comment. The Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment. An Israeli official said any action against Israel would be met with a response.

The British sanctions announcement, ​and Israel's response, marked a new low in the relationship between the once steadfast allies. Britain has repeatedly criticised Israel over its actions ​in the war in Gaza and over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians. Israel's government has accused Britain's governing Labour party of being hostile towards Israel.

The British consulate, in the ​Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, handles the country's relations with Palestinians in ​the city as ⁠well as in the West Bank and Gaza. It also provides consular services to Palestinians.

The consulate has been in Jerusalem for almost 200 years, long before the State of Israel was established in 1948.

Reuters reported on Monday that Britain's top national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, had quietly visited Israel last week in a bid to keep the consulate open but failed to reach an agreement. A fifth source said Britain was still hopeful an agreement could be reached.

Two other sources said that Britain has asked European countries to raise the issue with Israel in hope of convincing the government to reverse its decision.

A spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Reuters on Monday the consulate would close on Thursday.

In announcing the sanctions, Britain said that Israel's actions were undermining the possibility of a two-state solution — the idea of a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government ​openly rejects the idea of ​Palestinian statehood.

Britain, which recognised the State of Palestine last year, cited Israeli ⁠government-backed projects to expand settlements and rising settler attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank. The British sanctions are to take effect next year.

France and Canada joined in announcing sanctions. Israel has not taken action against Paris or Ottawa.

The incident highlighted growing frustration among Israel's longtime allies over its settlements in the occupied West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war. Nearly all countries and all UN bodies view the settlements as illegal under international law, which Israel disputes.

Reuters

BritainIsraeli diplomatsJerusalem consulate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britain set to levy tariffs on Chinese electric cars, The Times reports
FINANCE
05-10-2026 10:28 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP This photograph taken on August 14, 2026 shows Deepa Pant, mother of Indian merchant navy captain Ajay Pant, who remains in custody in Britain over sanctions-related offences linked to an alleged Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker, wiping her tears during an interview with AFP at Ramnagar in India's Uttarakhand state.
Indian captain 'scapegoat' in Britain's Russia shadow fleet case, wife says
WORLD
21-08-2026 15:57 HKT
Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) attend the State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, 2022.
William and Harry: Britain's warring royal brothers
WORLD
21-08-2026 15:53 HKT
Photo by BROOK MITCHELL / AFP This aerial view shows people walking on bone dry grass, along the cliff-top above the lighthouse at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne on the south coast of England on August 4, 2026.
How Britain's mapmakers track climate change
WORLD
12-08-2026 18:09 HKT
Britain's pound, gilt prices hold lower after Starmer steps down
FINANCE
22-06-2026 16:48 HKT
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 19, 2026 Britain's King Charles during the presentation ceremony for the 16:20 Coronation Stakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Britain's King Charles to reveal personal tax bill: reports
FINANCE
21-06-2026 15:10 HKT
FILE PHOTO - North Korea's embassy to the United Kingdom is seen located in a house in a residential district in west London, Britain March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo
North Korea recalls its ambassador to Britain after sanctions on children's camp, report says
WORLD
18-06-2026 13:19 HKT
Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May
WORLD
26-05-2026 04:13 HKT
A tablet of Avigan (generic name: Favipiravir), approved as an anti-influenza drug in Japan and developed by Toyama Chemical Co, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Co, is displayed during a photo opportunity at Fujifilm's headquarters in Tokyo October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Britain gets experimental drug from Japan to bolster hantavirus response
WORLD
19-05-2026 14:17 HKT
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper looks on during an interview with Reuters, as she attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Britain's foreign minister plans to visit China in early June, sources say
CHINA
15-05-2026 14:23 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
22 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.