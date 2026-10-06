Thai king flexes fitness with piloting stunt amid succession crisis

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, officially known as King Rama X, was seen personally piloting a royal aircraft on his state visit to Vietnam last month – a scene heavily exploited by official media to project a strongman image for the monarch, according to East Week magazine, a sister publication of The Standard.

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Official footage shows the 74-year-old king maneuvering the aircraft through severe rainstorms with low visibility and strong crosswinds before landing safely in Hanoi, with Queen Suthida by his side as co-pilot, drawing extensive reporting by Thai media touting his superb flying skills and good health.

King Rama X, left, piloted a royal jet on his state visit to Vietnam, with Queen Suthida as co-pilot. FACEBOOK OF THAI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The stunt has since spawned suspicion that the monarchy is trying to quell public anxiety over its succession crisis, which came to the fore of Thai politics when the king's eldest child, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, passed away earlier this year.

Born to the king's first wife Princess Soamsawali, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was considered a capable and likely candidate to become the first female Thai monarch. She fell into a coma in late 2022 and, after years of being kept alive by medical equipment, died in June this year due to organ failure at the age of 47.

A woman holds a picture of Princess Bajrakitiyabha following the announcement of her death in June. REUTERS

Debate surrounding royal succession further ticked up in heat when the king's son Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, banished since 1996, released a video on social media pleading to return to Thailand for urgent medical treatment.

In the video posted in September, Chakriwat claimed he was experiencing frequent epileptic seizures, weakness in his limbs, and loss of nerve control. He said immediate brain surgery was advised, but he could not afford the costs overseas and asked to return to his homeland for treatment.

Chkriwat was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type II – a rare genetic condition – in his teens and underwent multiple brain and spinal surgeries and chemotherapy, resulting in deafness in his right ear.

He stressed in the video that he had no political ambitions and wished not to reclaim his royal title but only to seek treatment as a commoner. The Thai royal family had so far made no response to the estranged son's plea.

Chakriwat Vivacharawongse REUTERS

Chakriwat was born to Rama X's second wife, Sujarinee Vivacharawongse, who was accused of committing adultery in 1996, stripped of her royal title and banished from Thailand alongside her four sons. The family of five later settled in the United States, where Chakriwat became a well-reputed doctor.

The current Queen Suthida and the royal noble consort Sineenatha Bilaskalayani both have no children, leaving no eligible candidates in the line of royal succession except Princess Sirivannavari, aged 39, who claimed she had little interest in the throne; and Prince Dipangkorn, now 21 years old, who was reported to have autism and learning disabilities and for whom doubts remain regarding his fitness for royal service.