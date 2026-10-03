logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US appeals court blocks Minnesota law barring 'nudified' photos in XAI lawsuit

WORLD
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
xAI logo and a court gavel appear in this illustration taken August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo
xAI logo and a court gavel appear in this illustration taken August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

Elon Musk's xAI on Friday persuaded a US federal appeals court to halt Minnesota's first-in-the-nation ban on AI-generated fake nude images as the technology and social media company pursues a lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The St. Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in its order put the law on hold for now, granting a request for an injunction by xAI. A lower court judge last month had rejected Musk's bid for an order stopping the law.

The state's anti-"nudification" law, which took effect on August 1, prohibits website operators, software developers and others from allowing users to create realistic ​images depicting an intimate body part that is not shown in an original photo of an ​identifiable individual.

xAI alleges the measure restricts free ​speech protected by the US Constitution.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office said in a statement on Friday it is disappointed by the appeals court ruling and will defend the new state law as xAI's appeal moves forward.

"Minnesota's nudification ban outlaws AI technology products from generating sexual images that harm and harass people in the vilest way possible," Ellison spokesperson John Stiles said.

xAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US District Judge Donovan Frank ruled last month that xAI had not shown it would suffer irreparable harm while challenging the law and said the company had waited too long to seek emergency relief.

In its appeal, xAI disputed the judge's finding that it delayed bringing suit. The company also said its Grok Imagine tool includes "rigorous protections" against creating nudified or sexualized images of real people.

xAI has ​begun suing users whom it alleges are evading Grok’s technological blockers to create sexual images of people without their consent.

Minnesota had urged the appeals court not to block the law. The state has said it adopted the measure this year to combat the ​spread of what it ​called a "staggering amount (of) child ⁠sexual abuse material that AI products like Grok Imagine generate."

Reuters

 

UScourt blocksMinnesota law'nudified' photosXAIlawsuit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese national flag flies as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China a better influence in Latin America than US: poll
CHINA
9 mins ago
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump says US deal with South Korea includes US$8.4 billion for oil recovery
FINANCE
16 hours ago
A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside of a business on October 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Due to the U.S. Government shutdown the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing September's employment data. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US job growth slows sharply in September
FINANCE
16 hours ago
A police officer guards an area as roadblocks remain in place near RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
Suspected plot to attack UK's Fairford airbase, used by US: What do we know?
WORLD
17 hours ago
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
With a mixed scorecard, Trump poised to test his powers again at US Supreme Court
WORLD
18 hours ago
An Iranian technician works at a production line of carmaker Iran Khodro, west of Tehran February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA/File Photo
US sanctions target Iran's auto, rail sectors as blockade chokes ship lanes
WORLD
02-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Military personnel sit in a vehicle in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid
WORLD
02-10-2026 09:57 HKT
Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate hike forecast to December
FINANCE
01-10-2026 20:42 HKT
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Global bonds gripped by fiscal worries, US 10-year yield hits 24-year high
FINANCE
01-10-2026 19:26 HKT
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump at a presidential campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 4, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah
Drone startup tied to Trump sons aims to bring Ukrainian tech to US
WORLD
01-10-2026 18:55 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220
NEWS
19 hours ago
Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.