logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Judge urged to lift Trump's White House ban on media outlets

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP The White House logo is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2026.
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP The White House logo is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2026.

A lawyer for CNN, MS NOW and Politico urged a US federal judge on Wednesday to immediately restore White House access for the news organizations after President Donald Trump abruptly revoked their credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

District Judge Timothy Kelly declined to issue an immediate decision after a nearly one-hour court hearing but appeared skeptical of the move to ban the three media outlets.

Kelly told lawyers for the news organizations and the Department of Justice that he would rule "as soon as I can."

CNN, MS NOW and Politico went to court after Trump on Friday barred them from the White House as punishment for distributing what he called "fake news" and "fiction and lies."

The media outlets filed a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order against the ban on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which upholds the right to a free press.

The Department of Justice responded with a court filing that said Trump can "control reporters' access to restricted presidential areas, such as the Oval Office."

"Access to the White House is a privilege -- not a right," it said.

In an accompanying letter to CNN, the White House Press Office accused the cable news network of "trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information."

Similar accusations were leveled against MS NOW and Politico.

The letter to CNN cited several stories about the Iran war and a story on Trump's plans to build a military bunker below the planned East Wing ballroom which allegedly "disclosed 'top-secret' construction details."

Theodore Boutrous, representing the media outlets in court on Wednesday, told the judge that in his Truth Social post announcing the bans, Trump "didn't say anything about national security."

"All of a sudden this is a national security case," Boutrous said.

"The idea that reporters could be punished by the government simply for reporting on national security issues...that the government would rather have not be reported on is just contrary to First Amendment principles," he added.

 

- 'Trump TV' -

 

Journalists for the three news organizations were denied access to the White House grounds on Saturday and had their passes confiscated in the latest flare-up of the 80-year-old Republican president's years-long assault on the mainstream US media.

In a previous case involving CNN during Trump's first term, Kelly, a Trump appointee, ordered the White House to temporarily restore the White House access for a CNN reporter whose pass had been revoked.

In a rare move, the top five US broadcasters said on Monday that they were halting pool coverage of the White House -- where a broadcaster films on behalf of all television outlets for the day -- in solidarity with CNN.

"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said.

The White House Correspondents' Association and nearly 50 news organizations also filed a brief with the court calling for the bans on CNN, MS NOW and Politico to be reversed.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared to suggest that CNN should not be covering him outside of the White House too.

"I'm surprised that CNN is here covering me. You shouldn't be here," Trump told a CNN reporter at the UN General Assembly in New York.

On Monday evening, the White House launched a streaming channel, "Trump TV," which it said would show "top videos, major remarks, and must-see highlights streaming 24/7 and updated in real time."

The billionaire former reality TV star has long attacked media outlets that have aired critical coverage of his campaigns and administrations, repeatedly blasting the press as the "enemy of the people."

But the ban comes at a time when his approval ratings are at record lows, his Republican Party risks losing control of Congress in November's midterm elections, and the Iran war drags on with no end in sight.

AFP

JudgeTrumpWhite Housebanmedia outlets

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
CHINA
2 hours ago
Palestinian children walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports
WORLD
16 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
News outlets will ask judge to end Trump's White House ban at hearing
WORLD
17 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense Xi talks
WORLD
18 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi heads to US for talks with Trump: state media
CHINA
19 hours ago
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is seen in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026.
US Justice Dept says Trump can deny journalists White House access
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP Attendees speak with each other during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026.
Republicans seek distance from Trump as US midterms loom
WORLD
21 hours ago
US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Trump beats 'America first' drum at UN as allies tread carefully
WORLD
23-09-2026 13:19 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
South Korea say Trump welcomes progress in US strategic investment projects
WORLD
23-09-2026 13:03 HKT
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they participate in a bilateral meeting during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
WORLD
23-09-2026 12:58 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
18 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.