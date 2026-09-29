Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

Anthropic has long positioned itself as the virtuous AI company. An early look at its IPO filing shows how it is creating a new "Founder LLC" vehicle aimed at serving the common good, while insulating its leaders from market forces.

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The new LLC will be made up initially of Anthropic's seven co-founders including CEO Dario Amodei, individuals who are "distinctly equipped to be stewards of our mission," according to a copy of the filing, seen by Reuters. Anthropic's mission is to benefit humanity through responsible AI.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters exclusively reported details of the AI company's IPO prospectus.

The developer of Claude AI also will continue to operate as a Public Benefit Corporation, or PBC, under Delaware law, formally allowing leaders to balance the interests of investors and the rest of humanity, the filing states.

Under this arrangement, a majority vote of the seven co-founders will direct a single share of Class F stock that amounts to 50.1% of the total voting power over key corporate matters, including the election of some board directors and other matters submitted to investors.

Anthropic's four other classes of shares have various functions or limits, among them minimal voting rights for the company's strategic partners. And while the Class A common stock for average investors will come with one vote per share, Anthropic's novel capital structure could effectively diminish the influence of everyday investors.

An Anthropic representative declined to comment. Some details of the corporate structure were first reported by The Information earlier in September.

According to the filing, Anthropic's corporate setup could lead to decisions "that may conflict with short-, medium-, or long-term financial interests and business performance, which may negatively impact the value of our Class A common stock."

In theory, that approach should not be controversial. Anthropic's filing said one of its core advantages is that it has "a culture that promotes a low-ego, truth-seeking environment, where frontier AI capability and safety are mutually reinforcing."

At the same time, corporate history is replete with cases of visionary CEOs who created tremendous value but who also ignored some investor views, to their peril.

Meta Platforms in August agreed to pay up to $18 billion to resolve concerns over children's safety after pushing back for years against shareholder activists who tried to raise the policy issues at corporate annual meetings. And shares of electric carmaker Tesla TSLA.O are notoriously volatile depending on the latest social-media post of CEO Elon Musk.

CLOSE-KNIT LEADERSHIP

Anthropic has done business both with Meta and SpaceX, where Musk is also CEO. While SpaceX's recent IPO concentrated power with Musk, Anthropic's plan would diffuse power beyond CEO Amodei to a fellowship of close-knit executives core to the company's operation.

The core bloc of seven has stayed united five years after their startup’s founding and more than a decade since some of them met. The group quit rival OpenAI in 2020 and has at times diverged from peer companies to advance their vision for AI safety.

Beyond Amodei the Founder LLC includes his sister and company President Daniela Amodei; Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown; and Chris Olah, who recently met with Pope Leo and is tasked with key research.

Daniela Amodei also chairs Anthropic's board of directors. She, along with her brother and one still-to-be-named director, will be elected by Class F and Class A stockholders upon the IPO's completion, according to the filing.

Anthropic's remaining four board directors will be elected by another oversight body, the startup's Long-Term Benefit Trust. Current trustees include former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and national security expert Richard Fontaine.

Anthropic's bet is that the leadership's collective background positions the company to build AI responsibly. The frontier lab has already restricted or delayed new capabilities for safety reasons, such as creating a limited access program for Mythos Preview, an AI model that was particularly powerful for cybersecurity.

"Similarly, we have chosen not to develop certain commercially attractive offerings, such as image and video generation models, in order to direct our compute toward our research and safety priorities," its filing states.

Should the co-founders break apart, Anthropic's governance structure has an answer. Any could be removed from the Founder LLC for having quit, died, sold too many shares, or for being removed for "cause," according to the IPO statement. The founders' extra-powerful voting share class will start to sunset when only two or fewer co-founders or their successors remain, kicking off a transition period, the filing states.

According to the filing's Summary Compensation Table, Dario Amodei made nearly $18 million in 2025, largely through stock and option awards. His sister Daniela was the company's second-highest paid executive at $16.4 million for 2025, the filing states.

The Amodei siblings and their fellow co-founders pledged in the IPO filing to dedicate 80% of their personal Anthropic equity to charitable causes.

Reuters